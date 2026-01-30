Udon Thani man casually smokes meth outside police commander’s house

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: January 30, 2026, 9:44 AM
Edited photo made with photo from CH7 News

A Thai man was arrested in Udon Thani yesterday, January 29, after police received a tip-off from locals who spotted the man casually lighting up meth in broad daylight, right across the street from the home of a senior police commander.

The arrest took place when a patrol team led by a deputy inspector from Mueang Udon Thani Police Station was conducting routine checks in the area. Officers were alerted that a man was allegedly consuming drugs in public along a roadside in the Ban Lao community. Police then rushed to the location.

At the scene, officers found 35 year old Apichat sitting opposite the home of a senior Region 4 police commander while holding a lighter. A search uncovered four methamphetamine pills hidden inside the left pocket of his trousers.

During questioning, Apichat reportedly spoke incoherently and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Police arrest man for public meth use in Udon Thani, opposite senior officer’s home
Photo via CH7 News

He later told police that he earns a living by collecting recyclable items for resale and uses the money he makes to buy methamphetamine. He admitted purchasing 10 pills in the same area a day earlier, for 40 baht per pill.

Apichat said he would consume the drugs whenever he felt tired while walking, regardless of where he was, and claimed he had already taken two pills before officers arrived.

Residents in the area said they had noticed the man wandering back and forth since early morning before sitting outside a shop. One resident explained that they saw Apichat openly smoking drugs and talking to himself. His behaviour scared nearby residents, who kept their distance before alerting police.

Dailynews reported that police took Apichat to the police station for further investigation. He was charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic and drug consumption, and legal proceedings are now underway.

In similar news, a woman in Chumphon was arrested along with four others after she was found taking methamphetamine with her current and former partners, all while her young child sat beside them.

