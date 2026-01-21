Romance scam leaves Thai woman in debt while fake lover lives luxurious

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 21, 2026, 2:55 PM
57 2 minutes read
Romance scam leaves Thai woman in debt while fake lover lives luxurious | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 7

A Thai woman lost around 800,000 baht to a man she met on a dating application, only to later discover that he married another woman and was living a luxurious lifestyle.

The victim, identified only as Ploy, travelled from Khon Kaen to Nonthaburi to seek legal assistance from lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet in Bangkok after realising she was deceived.

Ploy explained that she met the man through a dating application before continuing their conversations on Facebook. After around four months of online dating, the pair arranged to meet in person on December 28 last year, and the relationship initially appeared to develop well.

According to Ploy, the man frequently expressed love for her and even promised marriage, leading her to trust him deeply. Soon after, he began asking for money, claiming he was in debt to loan sharks and feared he would be physically assaulted or killed if he failed to repay them.

He later asked for more money, telling Ploy that he had pawned his motorcycle and needed cash to retrieve it so he could continue travelling to work. Feeling sympathy for his situation, she transferred the requested amount.

Romance scam leaves woman in debt
Photo by Thx4Stock via Canva

The requests did not stop there. Ploy said the man later claimed he had pawned his house and a plot of land and was on the verge of losing the property.

The sums he asked for increased significantly, prompting Ploy to borrow money from her father and relatives and even take out a bank loan. In total, she transferred around 800,000 baht to the man.

Related Articles

Her world collapsed when she later came across Facebook posts showing the man marrying another woman. Ploy said she also discovered that he was living in a large house and driving an expensive car, enjoying a comfortable life while she was left burdened with debt.

Thai woman lost money to man met on dating app
Photo by Snowdrop’s Images via Canva

Expressing her heartbreak, Ploy said the experience taught her that “there is no true love on dating applications”, and she urged other women using or considering dating apps to remain vigilant and beware of romance scams.

Lawyer Ronnarong said he would assist Ploy by examining all financial transactions and evidence to determine possible legal action against the accused man. He also warned the public that romance scam cases are often complex and that bringing perpetrators to justice can be difficult.

Thaiger QUIZ
Romance Scam Awareness Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. How much money did Ploy lose to the man she met online?
  2. 2. What did Ploy initially believe about her relationship with the man?
  3. 3. Where did Ploy go for legal assistance?
  4. 4. What did the man claim to be in debt for?
  5. 5. What did Ploy do when the man asked for more money?
  6. 6. What realization did Ploy come to after seeing Facebook posts of the man?
  7. 7. What advice did Ploy give to other women regarding dating apps?
  8. 8. How did Ploy feel about her experience?
  9. 9. What type of legal action is being considered for Ploy?
  10. 10. What did lawyer Ronnarong warn about romance scam cases?

Latest Thailand News
CIB nabs 20 year old man in Bangkok for major mule account fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

CIB nabs 20 year old man in Bangkok for major mule account fraud

4 minutes ago
Romance scam leaves Thai woman in debt while fake lover lives luxurious | Thaiger Thailand News

Romance scam leaves Thai woman in debt while fake lover lives luxurious

4 minutes ago
Bangkok police stunned after homeless man presents police ID | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police stunned after homeless man presents police ID

48 minutes ago
German man wanted for stealing 2,000 baht from Phuket spa | Thaiger Phuket News

German man wanted for stealing 2,000 baht from Phuket spa

1 hour ago
Fusion of dazzling beauty: The HKTDC twin jewellery shows to shine in March 2026 | Thaiger Events

Fusion of dazzling beauty: The HKTDC twin jewellery shows to shine in March 2026

1 hour ago
Russian fraud fugitive on Interpol list arrested in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian fraud fugitive on Interpol list arrested in Phuket

2 hours ago
Unidentified body wearing underwear found in ditch in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Unidentified body wearing underwear found in ditch in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
Japanese tourist quits Bangkok trip after airport taxi rip-off | Thaiger Bangkok News

Japanese tourist quits Bangkok trip after airport taxi rip-off

3 hours ago
Thailand to host FIFA Women’s Series 2026 in Ratchaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to host FIFA Women’s Series 2026 in Ratchaburi

4 hours ago
Thai driver escapes serious injury as SUV hangs off parking building | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai driver escapes serious injury as SUV hangs off parking building

4 hours ago
CCIB warns public of tax refund email scam in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

CCIB warns public of tax refund email scam in Thailand

5 hours ago
Hua Hin hotel receptionist&#8217;s boyfriend witnesses murder via video call | Thaiger Crime News

Hua Hin hotel receptionist’s boyfriend witnesses murder via video call

5 hours ago
Wildlife thrives in Kaeng Krachan as panther and bear spotted | Thaiger Thailand News

Wildlife thrives in Kaeng Krachan as panther and bear spotted

5 hours ago
Scottish man missing after arriving in Bangkok for holiday and volunteer work | Thaiger Bangkok News

Scottish man missing after arriving in Bangkok for holiday and volunteer work

21 hours ago
Thai man arrested in murder and robbery of Hua Hin hotel receptionist | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Thai man arrested in murder and robbery of Hua Hin hotel receptionist

22 hours ago
Fallen Thai soldier saves lives through organ donation | Thaiger Thailand News

Fallen Thai soldier saves lives through organ donation

22 hours ago
Thai influencer demands probe into sister’s death in Sisaket | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai influencer demands probe into sister’s death in Sisaket

22 hours ago
Crocodile mistaken for log shocks locals in Nakhon Pathom canal | Thaiger Thailand News

Crocodile mistaken for log shocks locals in Nakhon Pathom canal

23 hours ago
DJ-photographer held over sexual assault claims from models and DJs | Thaiger Thailand News

DJ-photographer held over sexual assault claims from models and DJs

23 hours ago
Siblings rescued after older sister exposes shocking abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Siblings rescued after older sister exposes shocking abuse

23 hours ago
Buriram election under scrutiny after unpaid vote-buying complaint | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram election under scrutiny after unpaid vote-buying complaint

1 day ago
Is the Infinix Note Edge the best budget phone for 2026? | Thaiger Technology News

Is the Infinix Note Edge the best budget phone for 2026?

1 day ago
Call centre scammers caught red-handed in bank bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Call centre scammers caught red-handed in bank bust

1 day ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya luxury condo for selling Pod K | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya luxury condo for selling Pod K

1 day ago
Bangkok teen dies after alleged reckless gun handling | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok teen dies after alleged reckless gun handling

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 21, 2026, 2:55 PM
57 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.