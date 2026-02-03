Udon Thani monk loses control, challenges officials at forest temple

A monk in Udon Thani caused a commotion last night, February 2, at a forest temple, allegedly shouting at local officials, damaging property, and challenging them to a fight, prompting residents to call the police.

The village headman of Ban Nong Ta Klai, Moo 7 in Sroi Phrao subdistrict, alerted Subdistrict Headman Sirisak Khaisaengchan about a disturbance involving a monk at Wat Pa Samakkhitham.

Sirisak notified officers from Nong Han Police Station, who arrived to find a 58 year old monk sitting on the pavilion, appearing intoxicated, though the substance was unclear.

Police questioned him, but were met with hostility as the monk reportedly pointed to a dish in front of him and said it was food for a dog, asking sarcastically if the officers wanted some.

When the village headman confronted him about his behaviour, the monk reportedly became more agitated, took off his robes, and challenged the officials to a fight.

Police helped calm the situation, warning the monk about his conduct, and he reportedly agreed to stop causing disturbances.

Sirisak said this was not the first such incident. Residents and fellow monks had informed him that the monk had often acted aggressively and damaged items around the temple.

Although his name was not recalled during the incident, it was confirmed that he had been staying at the temple for several months.

Sirisak added that Nong Han Police issued a warning as they were unable to defrock the monk. Local leaders now plan to coordinate with relevant authorities to investigate further.

Khaosod reported that if the monk is found to have violated religious discipline, Sirisak said he should be defrocked, noting repeated misconduct in the past.

Similarly, previously in May, a confrontation occurred at a renowned temple in Udon Thani’s Mueang district, where a monk and a local man engaged in a physical altercation. The incident was captured on video and shared on social media