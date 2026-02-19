Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in

A Thai man wanted over an assault, gunfire at a rescue vehicle in Chon Buri and an alleged school shooting threat surrendered to police yesterday, February 18, after a days-long manhunt in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi provinces.

The suspect, 31 year old Nopparat “L” Jeanto, contacted Pathum Thani Mayor Khamronwit “Big Jazz” Tubekrajang and asked him to accompany him to surrender at Pathum Thani Police Station.

Police were searching for Nopparat after he fired two gunshots at a rescue vehicle on Highway 7 (the Pattaya–U-Tapao motorway) on the night of February 15. The shots were fired after rescuers intervened when he was involved in a heated argument with his girlfriend, 26 year old Kanchana.

After the shooting, Nopparat reportedly abandoned his car and fled the scene, taking Kanchana with him. She later escaped and filed a complaint, saying she was taken against her will after she was assaulted.

Kanchana’s mother told police that Nopparat had assaulted her daughter numerous times in the past and had previously threatened to kill the family.

On February 17, Nopparat allegedly broke into Kanchana’s family home and held her father hostage. He threatened to harm him if Kanchana refused to meet him there, but the father managed to free himself, and Nopparat fled again.

Media reports later said Nopparat threatened to open fire at schools in Pathum Thani, where he was believed to be hiding. The reported threat led to temporary school closures in Pathum Thani and nearby areas as a safety measure for children and teachers.

Big Jazz later visited Nopparat’s parents and urged them to persuade their son to turn himself in. During the visit, Nopparat’s mother said he showed abusive behaviour and that he and his father had seven firearms.

Nopparat later surrendered with Big Jazz’s assistance. During questioning, he said he turned himself in because he did not want to cause panic among children, and he denied ever making a Pathum Thani school threat.

Nopparat told police his motive was jealousy and said he became angry when the rescue team intervened during his argument with Kanchana. He also claimed Kanchana handed him the gun.

Naewna reported that Nopparat was charged with unlawful detention, deprivation of liberty, and offences under the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearm.