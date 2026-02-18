Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 18, 2026, 2:28 PM
137 1 minute read
Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

A Thai father suspected foul play in the death of his 10 month old daughter after staff at a nursery in Chon Buri told him that the CCTV footage could not be accessed.

The father, Sathit, reported the case to officers at Samet Police Station on Monday, February 16, following the death of his daughter, Palita. He said the nursery was operated inside a luxury residence in the Samet sub-district of Chon Buri.

Sathit told police he paid 7,500 baht per month for childcare and also provided required items for staff, including milk powder, nappies and other supplies needed to look after his baby. The nursery gave him access to the facility’s security cameras so he could check on his child at any time.

On the day of the incident, Sathit said he dropped his daughter off at the nursery in the morning and went to work as usual. He later received a phone call from an employee informing him that Palita had passed away. The nursery told him the baby choked on milk and was transported to Chon Buri Hospital.

Thai father suspects foul play after baby dies in Chon Buri nursery
Photo via Amarin TV

Sathit said the nursery offered him compensation, but he refused, saying he did not want money even if it was as high as 10 million baht. He said he wanted an explanation for how his daughter died.

He said he asked for CCTV footage that would show his daughter choking, but claimed he was unable to access the recording of the moment she died.

Chon Buri nursery under scrutiny after 10 month old girl dies
Photo via Amarin TV

According to Sathit, nursery staff told him the footage was not saved due to a camera malfunction. He said the explanation increased his suspicions about the cause of death and led him to report the matter to police.

Related Articles

Amarin TV reported that officers from Provincial Police Region 2 are investigating the case and collecting evidence at the nursery. An autopsy result has not yet been released.

Latest Thailand News
Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport

16 minutes ago
Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery

34 minutes ago
Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train | Thaiger Thailand News

Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train

49 minutes ago
Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year

54 minutes ago
Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga

2 hours ago
Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen

3 hours ago
YouTube outage reported worldwide early today | Thaiger Thailand News

YouTube outage reported worldwide early today

4 hours ago
Shoppers injured in glass partition collapse at Nonthaburi mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Shoppers injured in glass partition collapse at Nonthaburi mall

4 hours ago
Cambodian woman found dead in freezer outside home in Trat | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian woman found dead in freezer outside home in Trat

5 hours ago
Russian tourist rescued after leg slips into drainage in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian tourist rescued after leg slips into drainage in Phuket

5 hours ago
Schools in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi closed after shooting threat | Thaiger Thailand News

Schools in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi closed after shooting threat

5 hours ago
TAT welcomes Chinese tourists at Suvarnabhumi for Chinese New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

TAT welcomes Chinese tourists at Suvarnabhumi for Chinese New Year

6 hours ago
Thai man dies in detention room after ex-girlfriend assault arrest | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man dies in detention room after ex-girlfriend assault arrest

21 hours ago
Foreign women attend Phuket temple fair in bikinis, sparking online debate | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign women attend Phuket temple fair in bikinis, sparking online debate

22 hours ago
Monitor lizard invasion in Korat sees 200 to 300 reptiles gather | Thaiger Thailand News

Monitor lizard invasion in Korat sees 200 to 300 reptiles gather

22 hours ago
Thai environmentalist criticises Moo Deng&#8217;s living condition at zoo | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai environmentalist criticises Moo Deng’s living condition at zoo

23 hours ago
Lost your license plate in Thailand? Here is what to do next | Thaiger Automotive

Lost your license plate in Thailand? Here is what to do next

23 hours ago
Rangsit mayor leads under-bridge sweep after drug and loitering complaints | Thaiger Thailand News

Rangsit mayor leads under-bridge sweep after drug and loitering complaints

23 hours ago
Lampang hospital explains death of Thai man following insect bites | Thaiger Thailand News

Lampang hospital explains death of Thai man following insect bites

24 hours ago
Foreigners caught on CCTV stealing statue from Chiang Mai pub | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigners caught on CCTV stealing statue from Chiang Mai pub

1 day ago
Foreigners jump on moving car and damage it on Pattaya road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigners jump on moving car and damage it on Pattaya road

1 day ago
Pattaya salon owner alleges ex-boyfriend breaks in and assaults her | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya salon owner alleges ex-boyfriend breaks in and assaults her

1 day ago
Missing British man last seen near Sukhumvit in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Missing British man last seen near Sukhumvit in Bangkok

1 day ago
Video of village headman firing rifle at home in Suphan Buri raises legal questions | Thaiger Thailand News

Video of village headman firing rifle at home in Suphan Buri raises legal questions

1 day ago
Thai man arrested after pouring petrol over bank manager in attempted robbery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested after pouring petrol over bank manager in attempted robbery

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 18, 2026, 2:28 PM
137 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.