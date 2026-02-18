Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery

A Thai father suspected foul play in the death of his 10 month old daughter after staff at a nursery in Chon Buri told him that the CCTV footage could not be accessed.

The father, Sathit, reported the case to officers at Samet Police Station on Monday, February 16, following the death of his daughter, Palita. He said the nursery was operated inside a luxury residence in the Samet sub-district of Chon Buri.

Sathit told police he paid 7,500 baht per month for childcare and also provided required items for staff, including milk powder, nappies and other supplies needed to look after his baby. The nursery gave him access to the facility’s security cameras so he could check on his child at any time.

On the day of the incident, Sathit said he dropped his daughter off at the nursery in the morning and went to work as usual. He later received a phone call from an employee informing him that Palita had passed away. The nursery told him the baby choked on milk and was transported to Chon Buri Hospital.

Sathit said the nursery offered him compensation, but he refused, saying he did not want money even if it was as high as 10 million baht. He said he wanted an explanation for how his daughter died.

He said he asked for CCTV footage that would show his daughter choking, but claimed he was unable to access the recording of the moment she died.

According to Sathit, nursery staff told him the footage was not saved due to a camera malfunction. He said the explanation increased his suspicions about the cause of death and led him to report the matter to police.

Amarin TV reported that officers from Provincial Police Region 2 are investigating the case and collecting evidence at the nursery. An autopsy result has not yet been released.