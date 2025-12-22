Teacher accused of kneeing student in Udon Thani

A mother in Udon Thani complained yesterday, December 21, after her 10 year old son was allegedly kneed by his class teacher during a punishment at school, an incident that has left the boy under medical care.

A 41 year old woman, identified as A, filed a complaint via the Hia Piak Chuai Duai Facebook page, alleging that her son, a grade 4 student, was assaulted by his homeroom teacher and diagnosed with rib cartilage inflammation, with two other pupils also reportedly punished during the same incident.

According to the mother, her son told her that the incident took place on December 18 after he and two classmates were accused of teasing a female student by hiding her schoolbag. She said the teacher first warned the children against bullying, before moving to punishment, during which the other two boys were hit with a stick, while her son was allegedly kneed in the abdomen and then kicked in the leg, causing him to fall.

The woman said her son returned home in pain, prompting her to take him to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed inflammation of the rib cartilage and prescribed medication. She added that the teacher’s actions went too far and that a verbal warning would have been sufficient.

The mother said she plans to meet the teacher today, December 22, and file a police report as evidence, adding that she wants a clear explanation and apology, and hopes the incident will not be repeated with other students in the future.

CH7 News reported that the teacher involved has since responded, confirming that the pupils did hide a classmate’s bag and initially denied responsibility before admitting to teasing their peer. She said the punishment was meant to discourage bullying and admitted to kneeing the child, but claimed it was playful rather than violent.

The teacher added that, as a parent herself, she would never intentionally harm a child and was willing to cover the medical expenses.

Officials from the Udon Thani Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office, along with psychologists from the Primary Educational Service Area Office 1 in Udon Thani, are scheduled to jointly examine the case at 11am today.

