Udon Thani man says he faces threat after posting vote-buying video

A Thai man in Udon Thani said he received a threat of violence after reporting alleged vote-buying involving a candidate for the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bhumjaithai Party.

The allegation emerged after the man, identified only as Waeng, shared footage of a canvasser distributing 500 baht to residents. Waeng said he was among those who accepted the money and later decided to expose the corruption.

In the video, the canvasser urged residents to vote for candidate number 3 from the Bhumjaithai Party, Bua-ngern Rodkhanmueang. Many residents are seen queuing to receive cash.

The canvasser is also heard saying voters could claim an additional 1,000 baht at the entrance to the polling station. The person in the footage added that a 1 million baht budget would be provided to the community for local development projects if the candidate wins the election.

After posting the video, Waeng went to a police station in the province to file an official complaint against the candidate over alleged corruption. He also told police he faced a threat of violence following the post.

During questioning, Waeng insisted the vote-buying really took place and said the video was not edited. He brought another local who also took the money on the day to provide a statement supporting his account.

Following the video’s circulation, the director of the Election Commission office in Udon Thani ordered an urgent investigation. The official said that if evidence links the alleged payments to a candidate, the case could lead to disqualification, and a new election could be required if wrongdoing cannot be pursued.

On February 13, Bua-ngern of the Bhumjaithai Party publicly denied the vote-buying allegation and also denied making any violent threat against Waeng. She then filed a complaint against Waeng, accusing him of causing a misunderstanding, entering false information into a computer system, and defamation.

Waeng maintained he acted in good faith despite concerns for his safety. He said…

“I am not afraid of death, but I am more afraid of wrongdoing and a lack of transparency in elections.”

Separately, Kraweer Sarakham of the Pheu Thai Party also reported alleged vote-buying in Udon Thani to police and told the media he had complete evidence and was ready to give further testimony. He said political victory or defeat can be accepted, but elections must be honest and fair.

Waeng’s case remains under investigation. Aside from this alleged vote-buying, the public is now demanding responsibility from the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) following several suspicious practices at each polling station.