Udon Thani man says he faces threat after posting vote-buying video

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 16, 2026, 3:52 PM
329 2 minutes read
Udon Thani man says he faces threat after posting vote-buying video | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

A Thai man in Udon Thani said he received a threat of violence after reporting alleged vote-buying involving a candidate for the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bhumjaithai Party.

The allegation emerged after the man, identified only as Waeng, shared footage of a canvasser distributing 500 baht to residents. Waeng said he was among those who accepted the money and later decided to expose the corruption.

In the video, the canvasser urged residents to vote for candidate number 3 from the Bhumjaithai Party, Bua-ngern Rodkhanmueang. Many residents are seen queuing to receive cash.

The canvasser is also heard saying voters could claim an additional 1,000 baht at the entrance to the polling station. The person in the footage added that a 1 million baht budget would be provided to the community for local development projects if the candidate wins the election.

After posting the video, Waeng went to a police station in the province to file an official complaint against the candidate over alleged corruption. He also told police he faced a threat of violence following the post.

Thai man says he faces threat after reporting vote-buying
Photo via MGR Online

During questioning, Waeng insisted the vote-buying really took place and said the video was not edited. He brought another local who also took the money on the day to provide a statement supporting his account.

Following the video’s circulation, the director of the Election Commission office in Udon Thani ordered an urgent investigation. The official said that if evidence links the alleged payments to a candidate, the case could lead to disqualification, and a new election could be required if wrongdoing cannot be pursued.

Related Articles

On February 13, Bua-ngern of the Bhumjaithai Party publicly denied the vote-buying allegation and also denied making any violent threat against Waeng. She then filed a complaint against Waeng, accusing him of causing a misunderstanding, entering false information into a computer system, and defamation.

Thai MP candidate accused of vote-buying
Photo via Facebook/ บัวเงิน รอดขันเมือง

Waeng maintained he acted in good faith despite concerns for his safety. He said…

“I am not afraid of death, but I am more afraid of wrongdoing and a lack of transparency in elections.”

Separately, Kraweer Sarakham of the Pheu Thai Party also reported alleged vote-buying in Udon Thani to police and told the media he had complete evidence and was ready to give further testimony. He said political victory or defeat can be accepted, but elections must be honest and fair.

Waeng’s case remains under investigation. Aside from this alleged vote-buying, the public is now demanding responsibility from the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) following several suspicious practices at each polling station.

Udon Thani candidate from Bhumjaithai party accused of vote buying
Photo via Facebook/ บัวเงิน รอดขันเมือง

Latest Thailand News
Spanish couple allegedly fake assault video to discredit Chiang Mai laundry shop | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Spanish couple allegedly fake assault video to discredit Chiang Mai laundry shop

3 minutes ago
Phuket officials rules entry fee legal but condemn racist behaviour | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket officials rules entry fee legal but condemn racist behaviour

13 minutes ago
Earthquake hits Chiang Rai, no damage or injuries reported | Thaiger Thailand News

Earthquake hits Chiang Rai, no damage or injuries reported

20 minutes ago
PM2.5 expected to rise during Chinese New Year, PCD says | Thaiger Environment News

PM2.5 expected to rise during Chinese New Year, PCD says

44 minutes ago
Udon Thani man says he faces threat after posting vote-buying video | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man says he faces threat after posting vote-buying video

2 hours ago
Illegal tour operators in Loei arrested at Ban Khok Phai checkpoint | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal tour operators in Loei arrested at Ban Khok Phai checkpoint

2 hours ago
2 Thai police among 10 suspects stealing cash and cannabis trees from vendor | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Thai police among 10 suspects stealing cash and cannabis trees from vendor

3 hours ago
Tan Ichitan taken to hospital after stage fall at Chon Buri festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Tan Ichitan taken to hospital after stage fall at Chon Buri festival

4 hours ago
Phuket shop owner criticised for racist gesture against Chinese tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket shop owner criticised for racist gesture against Chinese tourist

4 hours ago
Pattaya man allegedly shoots himself in face while cleaning gun | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man allegedly shoots himself in face while cleaning gun

5 hours ago
Lottery vendor caught after attempted theft at Chiang Mai market | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery vendor caught after attempted theft at Chiang Mai market

6 hours ago
Chinese man arrested for scamming Pattaya student out of 1.9 million baht | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested for scamming Pattaya student out of 1.9 million baht

7 hours ago
February 16 weather: Cool mornings up north, more rain in South Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

February 16 weather: Cool mornings up north, more rain in South Thailand

7 hours ago
Drone carrying explosive crashes near Thai-Myanmar border | Thaiger Thailand News

Drone carrying explosive crashes near Thai-Myanmar border

7 hours ago
Ex-MFP leader posts Valentine’s photos with actress after dating rumours | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-MFP leader posts Valentine’s photos with actress after dating rumours

7 hours ago
Cambodian soldiers accused of setting border forest fires for cover | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian soldiers accused of setting border forest fires for cover

7 hours ago
New Xiaomi 18 leak has everyone comparing it to the iPhone 16 Pro | Thaiger Technology News

New Xiaomi 18 leak has everyone comparing it to the iPhone 16 Pro

7 hours ago
Russian manager and Burmese worker held at Phuket illegal hookah bar | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian manager and Burmese worker held at Phuket illegal hookah bar

8 hours ago
Five hurt after alleged assault by concert security in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Five hurt after alleged assault by concert security in Udon Thani

8 hours ago
Teen rider tragically killed in Nonthaburi motorcycle crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen rider tragically killed in Nonthaburi motorcycle crash

1 day ago
Escaped inmate recaptured after tip-off in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Escaped inmate recaptured after tip-off in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Seven bomb blasts in Narathiwat linked to insurgent activity | Thaiger Thailand News

Seven bomb blasts in Narathiwat linked to insurgent activity

1 day ago
Over 30 injured in Trang double-decker bus crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Over 30 injured in Trang double-decker bus crash

1 day ago
Thai–Chinese high-speed rail project reaches 51.74% completion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai–Chinese high-speed rail project reaches 51.74% completion

1 day ago
Older adults vulnerable to online romance scams due to loneliness | Thaiger Thailand News

Older adults vulnerable to online romance scams due to loneliness

1 day ago
Crime NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 16, 2026, 3:52 PM
329 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.