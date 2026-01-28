Man seriously injured after crashing through Udon Thani hotel window

Edited photo made with photo from CH3 Plus

A man was seriously injured after smashing through a glass window and falling from the 11th floor of a hotel in Udon Thani early yesterday morning, January 27, with police saying the cause remains unclear.

Police from Mueang Udon Thani station were alerted at about 6.30am by staff at a popular hotel in the city centre, who reported that a male guest had run into a fixed glass window before plunging from the upper floor of the building.

Emergency medical personnel from Udon Thani Hospital were dispatched to the scene and found the man with severe injuries but still showing signs of life. He was given first aid at the scene before being rushed to the hospital. His condition was later reported as critical.

Officers later arrived to inspect the scene and found that the glass window on the 11th floor, which could not be opened or slid aside, had been smashed through, leaving a large hole where the impact occurred.

Police believe the man ran and crashed through the glass from inside the building before falling downwards and coming to rest around the fifth floor of the hotel structure.

Broken glass window on 11th floor of Udon Thani hotel
Photo from Naewna

During a search of his room, officers discovered a book on Buddhist teachings along with medication, although it was not clear what the medicine was prescribed for.

The injured man was later identified as 50 year old Wanchai. Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated, and no clear motive has yet been established.

A novice monk from a nearby temple told reporters that at around 5am, while performing morning prayers, he heard a loud sound of breaking glass, followed shortly by a heavy thud. He then alerted hotel staff, who later contacted the authorities.

Khaosod reported that police said they are continuing their investigation to determine exactly what led to the incident.

In similar news, a Thai woman miraculously survived after falling from the 25th floor of a condominium in Pattaya following an argument with her foreign husband.

