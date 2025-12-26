Police called after Japanese man disrupts Udon Thani temple

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 26, 2025, 10:39 AM
99 2 minutes read
Police called after Japanese man disrupts Udon Thani temple | Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

Key insights from the news

  • A 38-year-old Japanese man, Naoto Yamaguchi, disrupted the Sri Khun Muang Temple in Udon Thani on December 25, asking monks to cleanse him of his sins, prompting police intervention.
  • Police found cannabis and smoking equipment in Yamaguchi's bag, raising concerns about his behavior, as he admitted to using cannabis to relieve stress after alcohol consumption and conflicts.
  • Yamaguchi had a prior theft case and was under probation, and he was taken into custody for causing a public disturbance after apologizing to the monks.
  • Monk Phra Apisit noted that Yamaguchi had visited the temple before without issues, and the police were called mainly to clarify his intentions, which were revealed to be a desire for confession.

A Japanese man startled monks at a Udon Thani temple yesterday, December 25, after bursting in and asking to be cleansed of his sins, causing police to intervene.

The incident occurred yesterday at Sri Khun Muang Temple, also known locally as Wat Ban Lao, in Mak Khaeng subdistrict of Mueang district, when monks contacted the provincial 191 emergency centre to report a foreign man causing distress inside the temple. Local police coordinated with administrative officers and tourist police before arriving to assess the situation.

At the scene, officers found a 38 year old Japanese national, later identified as Naoto Yamaguchi. A search of his bag uncovered cannabis along with equipment used for smoking it, raising further concerns about his behaviour inside the temple.

Using a translation application to communicate, Yamaguchi told officers he had come to the temple because he felt overwhelmed by guilt and wanted monks to help cleanse him of his sins. He admitted to regularly using cannabis after drinking alcohol and following arguments or physical altercations as a way to relieve stress, adding that he had most recently consumed it the night before the incident.

Police checks also revealed that the man had previously been involved in a theft case at an apartment complex and was currently required to report to probation officers. He was subsequently taken into custody and transferred to Mueang Udon Thani police station to face charges of causing a public disturbance.

Before being taken to the station, Yamaguchi knelt down and bowed deeply in apology before the monks at the temple.

One monk, Phra Apisit, later said the Japanese man had visited the temple on several occasions in the past and was able to communicate in limited English, although he mostly spoke Japanese. He was known to live in an apartment near the temple and had not previously caused any trouble, though his behaviour on this occasion was unexpected.

Related Articles

The monk added that police had been called mainly to help clarify the man’s intentions, which only became clear later when it emerged that he had simply wanted to confess his wrongdoing, reported Khaosod.

In a separate temple disruption, a foreign man accidentally rode his motorcycle straight into a temple pond in Pattaya, giving locals a good laugh after Thai monks came to his rescue.

Thaiger QUIZ
Udon Thani Temple Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What nationality is the man involved in the incident at Sri Khun Muang Temple?
  2. 2. What did the man ask the monks to do for him?
  3. 3. What substance was found in the man's bag?
  4. 4. How did the police initially respond to the situation at the temple?
  5. 5. What did Naoto Yamaguchi admit to doing regularly?
  6. 6. What previous legal issue was Yamaguchi involved in?
  7. 7. How did Yamaguchi communicate with the police?
  8. 8. What did Yamaguchi do before being taken to the police station?
  9. 9. What was one monk's name who commented on the incident?
  10. 10. What unrelated incident happened in Pattaya involving a foreign man?

Latest Thailand News
Chumphon woman arrested for using meth with child beside her | Thaiger Thailand News

Chumphon woman arrested for using meth with child beside her

2 minutes ago
Police called after Japanese man disrupts Udon Thani temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Police called after Japanese man disrupts Udon Thani temple

43 minutes ago
Lions rescued from illegal casino arrives at Ratchaburi sanctuary | Thaiger Thailand News

Lions rescued from illegal casino arrives at Ratchaburi sanctuary

1 hour ago
Famous Psychic apologizes for border panic, Begs for second chance | Thaiger Bangkok News

Famous Psychic apologizes for border panic, Begs for second chance

18 hours ago
Former monk arrested after shooting and kidnapping woman in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Former monk arrested after shooting and kidnapping woman in Kanchanaburi

19 hours ago
India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border | Thaiger Bangkok News

India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border

20 hours ago
Thai woman jailed for cannabis in Taiwan seeks urgent deportation due to heart condition | Thaiger Cannabis

Thai woman jailed for cannabis in Taiwan seeks urgent deportation due to heart condition

20 hours ago
‘She said she was single’: Pattaya man says lie leads to assault and false theft accusation | Thaiger Pattaya News

‘She said she was single’: Pattaya man says lie leads to assault and false theft accusation

22 hours ago
German man reports Pattaya hair regrowth scam after paying 22,000 baht | Thaiger Pattaya News

German man reports Pattaya hair regrowth scam after paying 22,000 baht

22 hours ago
Thai man opens fire while fleeing arrest, injuring police and teenage girl | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man opens fire while fleeing arrest, injuring police and teenage girl

24 hours ago
German loses 22,000 baht to Miracle hair regrowth scam on Pattaya beach road | Thaiger Pattaya News

German loses 22,000 baht to Miracle hair regrowth scam on Pattaya beach road

1 day ago
Thai woman conspires with employee to murder her German husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman conspires with employee to murder her German husband

1 day ago
Alphard driver arrested on Koh Chang after fatal expressway shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Alphard driver arrested on Koh Chang after fatal expressway shooting

1 day ago
Thailand sees influx of foreign investment as baht strengthens | Thaiger Business News

Thailand sees influx of foreign investment as baht strengthens

1 day ago
Elderly truck driver found dead behind wheels in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly truck driver found dead behind wheels in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
Russian couple fined after public sex on camping chairs in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian couple fined after public sex on camping chairs in Pattaya

2 days ago
Bangkok launches late-night operation to regulate homeless areas | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok launches late-night operation to regulate homeless areas

2 days ago
Chaos erupts on Phuket road after foreign man allegedly slaps Thai woman | Thaiger Phuket News

Chaos erupts on Phuket road after foreign man allegedly slaps Thai woman

2 days ago
Illegal online coral trade leads to arrest in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal online coral trade leads to arrest in Bangkok

2 days ago
Foreign passenger attacks Thai Bolt rider and flees with motorcycle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign passenger attacks Thai Bolt rider and flees with motorcycle

2 days ago
Thai army rejects Cambodian claims over cluster munitions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army rejects Cambodian claims over cluster munitions

2 days ago
TAT to unveil first tourism film with Lisa as ambassador in January | Thaiger Thailand News

TAT to unveil first tourism film with Lisa as ambassador in January

2 days ago
Garbage truck driver shoots neighbour dead in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Garbage truck driver shoots neighbour dead in Phatthalung

2 days ago
Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range

2 days ago
Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays

2 days ago
Northern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 26, 2025, 10:39 AM
99 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.