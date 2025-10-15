Chinese woman wins divorce from husband after Thai cliff ordeal

Court also orders compensation after years of legal struggle

Photo courtesy of PPTVHD36

A Chinese woman who survived being pushed off a cliff in Thailand by her husband has been granted a divorce by a court after years of legal battles.

A Chinese court has granted a long-awaited divorce to Wang Nan, the woman infamously pushed off a cliff by her husband during a trip to Thailand six years ago.

The Qinhuai District People’s Court in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, approved the divorce petition on October 10, ending Wang’s legal entanglement with Yu Xiaodong, who is now serving a 33-year prison sentence in Thailand. Wang, also known as Wang Nuannuan online, was three months pregnant when Yu pushed her off a 34-metre-high cliff in June 2019 in a Thai national park. Miraculously, she survived, though she later lost the baby.

Yu had plotted the attack to gain control of Wang’s substantial assets and pay off his gambling debts. He was convicted in a Thai court last year following a third hearing.

Pictures courtesy of One31
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

Despite Yu being imprisoned overseas, Wang filed for divorce in September, determined to sever all legal ties. The court conducted the hearing in late September, with Yu appearing via a social media platform. He was ordered to pay 500,000 yuan (approximately 2.55 million Thai baht) in compensation.

“What a perfect day! My appeal is supported by the court. The hardships I endured in the past years are still vivid in my mind.”

Her post triggered a wave of online support, garnering nearly 60 million views.

“It is not easy to achieve this. All girls are happy for you,” one user commented.

Pictures courtesy of South China Morning Post

Wang and Yu had met in 2017 and married just two months later. Since the attack, Wang has faced ongoing legal and personal difficulties, including unwanted visits from Yu’s mother, who reportedly took valuables from Wang’s homes in both Thailand and China—actions Wang was powerless to stop while still legally married.

Yu even demanded 30 million yuan in “compensation” for what he claimed was “emotional and youth loss.”

The court has yet to rule on how the couple’s shared assets will be divided. Legal experts say determining Wang’s earnings as a social media influencer since the attack—she has 5.45 million followers—will be a key issue, reported South China Morning Post.

Wang, who had a child via IVF last year, announced in a recent livestream that she plans to sue Yu for financial theft during their marriage.

