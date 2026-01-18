Phuket to enhance marine safety after fatal collision and fire

Stricter inspections and drug testing to be enforced

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: January 18, 2026, 2:41 PM
269 2 minutes read
Image via ForeverVacation

Phuket is set to introduce comprehensive marine safety measures following a lethal speedboat collision near Phi Phi Island and a significant fire that destroyed numerous tour boats in Chalong Bay within a week.

These incidents have highlighted systemic issues in Phuket’s marine tourism sector.

On January 11, a tragic tour speedboat collision occurred near Phi Phi Island, resulting in the death of a teenage tourist. The incident involved the speedboat ‘Koravich Marine’ operated by ‘A Time Company’, which collided with the fishing trawler ‘Pichai Samut 1’.

The speedboat was carrying 55 people, including 50 tourists, when the collision happened approximately five nautical miles from Koh Phi Phi. The crash led to the death of a 17 year old Russian girl and injuries to at least 20 others.

Photo courtesy of the Phuket News

Among the passengers were 33 Russian nationals, eight from Kazakhstan, four from Uzbekistan, two from Kyrgyzstan, three Polish nationals, one British national, and four Thais.

According to Phuket Marine Office Director Adoon Raluekmoon, the incidents reveal long-standing structural issues that cannot be resolved by temporary measures.

He announced reforms to enhance oversight of tour boat operators, improve crew discipline, reduce congestion at marine hubs, and regain confidence in Phuket’s marine tourism industry.

Key reforms include banning overnight beach lining of tour speedboats, enforcing stricter anchoring rules, conducting more rigorous inspections, mandatory drug testing, enhanced crew training, and imposing harsher penalties for safety violations.

Adoon stressed that these incidents are not isolated but are indicative of systemic problems. Phi Phi Police Chief Pol. Col. Atthawat Suwannarat confirmed that the speedboat driver, identified as 44 year old Suriya, faces charges of negligence causing death, along with illegal possession and use of methamphetamine.

While drug use was detected, Adoon emphasized that it was a secondary factor and called for stronger preventive controls.

A few days earlier, on January 7, a fire near Chalong Pier destroyed 24 speedboats from 13 tour operators, with damages estimated at over 40 million baht.

Photo via Facebook/ Phuketandamannews

The fire started on a Nikorn Marine tour speedboat. Forensic police are investigating, with electrical faults suspected. Adoon noted the similarity to previous fires in the area, prompting the Marine Department to review historical data on mooring practices, electrical systems, refuelling procedures, and operator management.

In response, the Marine Department has ordered a comprehensive overhaul of safety practices to be implemented within one to two weeks.

Vessels with accident histories will face more frequent inspections and operating restrictions. A ‘safe boat’ rating system will be introduced to help tourists make informed choices.

Repeated violations will lead to escalating penalties, including licence suspension or revocation. Adoon warned that non-compliance with inspections will result in administrative and legal consequences.

Transparency regarding incidents is being considered to avoid compromising investigations.

Adoon acknowledged that these incidents should serve as a wake-up call for Phuket’s marine tourism sector. He emphasized that the issue is structural and, if unaddressed, will result in more accidents, loss of life, and damage to both businesses and Phuket’s reputation.

‘All these measures aim to ensure one thing,’ he concluded, ‘That marine travel in Phuket is properly controlled, properly monitored, and genuinely safe,’ according to the Phuket News.

Phuket News

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: January 18, 2026, 2:41 PM
269 2 minutes read

