Distressed woman walks naked near hospital in Udon Thani

January 14, 2026
Photo via CH7 News

Key insights from the news

  • A 44-year-old woman named Kung was seen walking naked near Udon Thani Central Hospital, prompting police and rescue personnel to respond after a citizen reported the incident.
  • Kung, who had returned to Thailand from working in the sex industry, claimed she was homeless and had been abused by a man named Sombat, who she alleged was part of a local gang.
  • She stated that her naked protest was a cry for help, asserting she was not under the influence of drugs and sought to disappear rather than accept help or money.
  • Authorities coordinated with the Provincial Social Development Office to provide Kung with temporary shelter and support, as she had no family to care for her.

A woman caused a stir in Udon Thani yesterday, January 13, when she was seen walking naked in broad daylight near Udon Thani Central Hospital. What followed was a troubling account involving alleged abuse and a desperate cry for help.

Police and rescue personnel were dispatched after a concerned citizen reported the incident around noon. The woman was found clothed by the time officers arrived, thanks to a passerby who had followed her on a motorbike and provided her with clothing.

The woman, 44 year old Kung, told police through tears that she had no stable employment after returning to Thailand from working in the sex industry abroad.

She had since been sleeping rough in front of the hospital and relying on food from charity tables. There, she said she became involved with a man named Sombat, who she claimed was part of a local gang operating near the hospital.

Kung alleged that Sombat physically abused her, forced her to take drugs, and coerced her into prostitution. She said he often claimed to be a police officer, though she believed he was a fraud. According to her statement, when she told others about the abuse, she was dismissed as mentally unstable.

She told police she walked naked through the streets as a form of protest, claiming she was not under the influence of drugs and was willing to undergo a urine test. She also said she no longer wanted help or money, but simply to disappear and find work elsewhere.

After speaking with her, officers coordinated with Udon Thani’s Provincial Social Development Office to provide temporary shelter. Kung agreed to be taken to a facility for further support and possible long-term assistance.

A local woman named Roong, who had followed Kung out of concern, said she had initially spotted her walking without clothes while heading to get noodles near the city museum. She feared for the woman’s safety and decided to help.

Police later confirmed that Kung had no family members willing or able to take responsibility for her care, reported CH7 News.

In a similar incident, a foreign man captured the attention of locals after strolling naked through a local market and a convenience store in Kamphaeng Phet. In clips shared on social media, bystanders stare in disbelief as the man casually shops before riding away on his motorcycle, covering his private organ with one hand.

