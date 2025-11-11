Fake QR code conman tricks teen cashier in Chon Buri shop

November 11, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A grocery store in Chon Buri was targeted by a scammer who posed as a customer, used a fake QR code slip, and fled with cash and cigarettes.

The incident unfolded around 2.30pm on Saturday, November 8, at a busy grocery shop in the Bo Win subdistrict of Sri Racha district, near the road to Apex Condo. The shop was bustling with customers when the scammer struck.

The victim, 14 year old Anchalee Yaem Phio, the store owner’s daughter, recounted how the man entered and posed as a customer in need of quick cash. He requested to scan the store’s QR code, claiming he would transfer 500 baht and buy a pack of cigarettes. To sweeten the deal, he offered an extra 20 baht as a “service fee.”

“He looked normal and seemed polite. He showed me a payment slip right away, but I didn’t check properly because there were so many people in the shop.”

After receiving the cigarettes and 500 baht in cash, the man flashed a suspicious-looking slip and quickly jumped onto a motorbike before disappearing down the road. Roughly 15 minutes later, Anchalee checked the store’s account and realised no funds had been transferred.

The total loss amounted to 588 baht: 500 baht in cash and 88 baht for the cigarettes.

Fake QR code conman tricks teen cashier in Chon Buri shop | News by Thaiger

Anchalee reported the scam to local police at around 5pm. Apichat Nun Chuay, headman of Village 3 in Bo Win, sent an assistant to the shop to investigate and collect details. Police are now reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspect.

Anchalee plans to file an official complaint with Bo Win Police Station and has urged the village headman to alert nearby businesses about the con.

The store’s CCTV footage shows a man of medium build, wearing a cap and mask, casually interacting with staff before making his escape, reported The Pattaya News.

Police reminded shops to always double-check payment confirmations before handing over goods or cash, especially when QR codes are involved, a method increasingly used in small-time scams across Thailand.

