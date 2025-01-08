Policy scam-dal: Broker swindles 1 million baht from Alzheimer’s victim

Photo via Channel 7

A female insurance broker allegedly swindled 1 million baht from her client, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, leaving the victim in a critical condition.

Relatives of the victim, 62 year old Marasri, sought assistance from the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive after discovering the loss. The family reported that 1 million baht was stolen, and the suspect, Waewta, only returned 300,000 baht to Marasri.

According to the victim’s family, Marasri and other relatives bought insurance policies from Waewta for over 10 years. Marasri, who had recently retired, was visited by Waewta at her home on November 8 last year to discuss an insurance promotion tailored for retirees.

During the visit, Waewta allegedly committed the crime by transferring 1 million baht from her Alzheimer’s client’s bank account into her own. She reportedly forced the victim, who was unwell, to confirm the transaction using a facial recognition scan.

Neither Marasri nor her family members realised the money was missing until November 24, when they attempted to withdraw funds to pay off debts. Upon reviewing the account transactions, they discovered that the money had been transferred to Waewta.

The family repeatedly tried to contact Waewta to recover the stolen money. However, Waewta claimed she was too unwell to speak, stating she was in a hospital and had lost her phone.

The stress of the ordeal caused Marasri’s health to deteriorate. She suffered from a state of shock and kidney failure on December 2 and remains in the intensive care unit to this day.

Waewta reportedly admitted to stealing Marasri’s money and attempting to profit by lending it to others. She returned only 300,000 baht to Marasri’s account before cutting off all contact with the family.

Despite the allegations, Waewta continues to work as an insurance broker for her company. Furthermore, she has been actively sharing updates about her lifestyle on social media, ignoring all attempts by Marasri’s family to reach her. In her latest post, Waewta shared a photo of herself donating blood captioned…

“Donating blood today to offer merit to everyone involved in my past deeds. Wishing myself happiness and freedom from all suffering.”

Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, the founder of Saimai Survive, has pledged to follow up on the case with the Mueang Samut Prakan Police Station, which is overseeing the investigation.