Khao Kheow Zoo invites public to help name newborn tapir calf

Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri is inviting the public to take part in naming a female Malayan tapir calf born on September 28, 2025. Participants in the naming campaign have a chance to win prizes, including a 3,000 baht cash reward.

Narongwit Chotchoi, Director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, said the calf was born to 14 year old male “New Year” and 12 year old female “Tulya.” The calf is healthy and active, but remains unnamed as the zoo launches a public vote to decide on one of three shortlisted names: Moon Thong, Taeng Thai, or Maple.

Prizes for participants include:

3,000 baht cash (1 winner)

Moo Deng Club Card zoo memberships (2 winners)

Moo Deng-themed blanket (1 winner)

Voting is open now and will close on November 25 at 4.30pm. Votes can be submitted via the official Google Form: https://forms.gle/vDbajvSL9NPSZnJ6A

The name with the highest number of votes will be selected. Winners will be drawn at random from the pool of voters and announced on November 28 through the zoo’s official Facebook page.

According to Pattaya News, veterinarians report that both mother and calf are in good health. The baby tapir is active and stays close to her mother, who remains protective and cautious around zookeepers.

In related news, Khao Kheow Open Zoo’s beloved pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, recently played a key role in raising 300,000 baht to support border soldiers and families in Surin province.

The zoo partnered with Leila Toys to distribute aid, including rice, dried food, medicine, and Moo Deng plush toys, to children in temporary shelters.

The campaign, led by Zoo Director Narongwit Chotchoi and Assistant Director Srisak Sukchum, was launched via livestream on Facebook and TikTok on July 27. The Moo Deng-themed toy collection quickly gained national attention and met its fundraising goal within hours.