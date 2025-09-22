Frenchman knocked unconscious in Pattaya after dispute with Bolt driver

Witness says foreign man smashes car twice before getting punched

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, September 22, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

A Frenchman was knocked unconscious on a Pattaya road after being punched by a Thai Bolt driver during a road-crossing dispute in the early hours of yesterday, September 21.

A 33 year old Thai witness, identified only as Bike, called the Sawang Borribun Dhammastan Rescue Foundation to transport the injured foreigner, later identified as 55 year old French national Nikolai, to the hospital.

The Frenchman was found unconscious on the road outside a restaurant in South Pattaya. He sustained a serious head wound and reportedly lost a significant amount of blood. Rescuers administered first aid before transporting him to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station later arrived at the scene. According to Bike, Nikolai attempted to cross the road but was not using a zebra crossing.

A Bolt driver approaching him sounded his horn, which angered the foreigner, who struck the car once. The driver got out to speak with him, and the confrontation initially appeared to end peacefully when the driver returned to his vehicle.

Frenchman attacked by Thai Bolt driver in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

Unfortunately, Nikolai smashed the car again, prompting the driver to exit his vehicle and punch him in the face once. The Frenchman collapsed and lost consciousness after his head hit the ground heavily.

The attacker then fled the scene, leaving the unconscious man on the road. Bike said the suspect headed towards Phra Tamnak Mountain. A motorcycle taxi rider managed to record the registration plate and vehicle details, identifying it as a white Honda HR-V SUV with the plate number งท 8125, Chon Buri.

Police are waiting for Nikolai’s recovery before questioning him. Officers are also reviewing security camera footage in the area to track down the suspect.

Pattaya Bolt driver punches foreigner
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

Another violent altercation involving a Bolt driver and foreign tourists in Pattaya was reported in January. In that case, a drunk foreign tourist attacked a Thai Bolt driver for not engaging in a conversation.

The tourist accused the driver of being impolite and insulted his profession. The argument escalated into physical assault. The legal outcome of that case was not made public.

Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.