Thai woman suspected behind disappearance of her lover

A Thai man from the Isaan province of Udon Thani went missing after receiving 750,000 baht in cash from the sale of some sugarcane. His family suspects his lover may be involved in his disappearance.

A 45 year old Thai woman, Nutchanee Irick, reached out to news agencies in the hope of obtaining information about the disappearance of her older brother, 48 year old Anirut Deepit. She and her family lost contact with Anirut on April 30 and were concerned that the large sum of money could have put him in danger.

Nutchanee explained that her family owned a sugarcane field and recently earned 750,000 baht after the harvest. The money was in Anirut’s possession, and he messaged her, saying he would transfer some of it to her to repay a debt owed to the bank.

Anirut accrued a debt of around 800,000 baht after pawning the family’s sugarcane field, truck, and tractor to the bank. Nutchanee revealed that her brother was very fearful of being in debt, but he took on the financial burden after entering into a relationship with a woman named Mali.

According to Nutchanee, Mali was married to a foreigner and mostly lived overseas. Nutchanee met her abroad and became friends after discovering they were from the same province.

Thai sister searches for missing brother
Anirut’s sister | Photo via ThaiRath

About a year ago, Mali visited Nutchanee’s home and met Anirut. The two fell in love and began a secret relationship.

Mali would invite Anirut to stay at her house every time she returned to Thailand without her husband. Whenever Anirut was with Mali, he would lose contact with his family.

Thai woman suspected of detaining her lover over his money
Nirut left his truck at his lover’s home. | Photo via ThaiRath

Nutchanee said she questioned Mali about her brother, but the two-timing woman insisted she did not know his whereabouts. She even accused Anirut of cutting ties with his family to keep the money for himself, but Nutchanee did not believe the claim.

Udon Thani man disappearance
Photo via ThaiRath

Nutchanee asked to view security camera footage from Mali’s house, but she refused. She reported her brother missing at Kumphawapi Police Station but has yet to receive any updates.

The sister added that their mother had been tirelessly searching for Anirut, visiting various resorts and accommodation sites across the province, but to no avail. She cried every day since his disappearance.

Thai family reaches to news agencies to search for man
Anirut’s mother | Photo via ThaiRath

Nutchanee remains confident that her brother is still alive, though she believes he may have been detained by Mali for financial reasons. She hoped that someone with information about his whereabouts would come forward now that the story had been reported by news agencies.

In a similar case, a family in the southern province of Surat Thani searched for a woman who went missing after closing her durian shop and riding her motorcycle home.

She was reportedly carrying over 100,000 baht in cash and more than 1 million baht in gold accessories, which caused her family to panic.

Fortunately, the durian vendor reappeared at a police station yesterday, May 21, to confirm she was safe. She stated that she no longer wished to return home and simply needed rest due to physical and mental exhaustion.

