Rayong father suggests dog attack kills his 2 year old son

A missing two year old Thai boy was found dead on a roadside in the eastern province of Rayong on Friday, November 14. His father denied abusing the child and suggested that he may have died from a dog attack.

The boy, Toto, went missing around midnight on Friday, prompting his father, 21 year old Korn, to appeal for help on social media.

Korn stated that he had asked his neighbours to watch over Toto while he went to work at a palm plantation. He returned home late at night, believing the boy was with the neighbours. He checked with his neighbours the following morning, but Toto was not there.

Toto’s body was later discovered at around 5pm on Friday in grassland beside Road Number 36, approximately 500 metres from Korn’s home. The child was lying face down and naked with multiple injuries across his body.

The boy had severe wounds to his body and legs, and both ears were missing. Medical officials estimated that he had died at least ten hours before his body was found.

Officers from Nikhon Pattana Police Station launched an investigation to determine the cause of death. Toto’s mother, who had divorced Korn, suspected abuse and blamed him, claiming his recklessness led to their son’s death. She also suspected him of abusing the child.

Neighbours, initially criticised by the public for allegedly failing to care for Toto, defended themselves. They said Korn had never asked them to watch the boy. They reportedly saw Toto playing alone and hungry, so they provided him with food and drink out of pity.

Toto’s father later apologised to the neighbours, acknowledging their account and stating that he had been caring for his son alone, without anyone else present, while he was at work.

Korn suggested that stray dogs in the area may have attacked his son. He claimed the boy had previously been bitten by dogs, leaving him fearful of them.

He also rejected his ex-wife’s allegations, insisting he had never harmed his son. Korn admitted that his childcare might not be perfect, but said he loved the boy, while accusing his ex-wife of abandoning them after having an affair.

A thorough autopsy conducted by Rayong Hospital revealed approximately 60 wounds on Toto’s body, including puncture marks and irregular bruised injuries, which may have been caused by a fanged animal.

The official cause of death was identified as a severed blood vessel in the left thigh, resulting in significant blood loss. However, medical authorities have not yet confirmed whether the wounds were inflicted before or after death.

Investigations, including CCTV footage reviews, continue as authorities work to establish the exact circumstances of Toto’s death.