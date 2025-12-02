Thai woman seeks public help to find missing British husband in Udon Thani

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวอุดร ข่าวโฮมเคเบิ้ล

A Thai woman in Udon Thani appealed to the public for help in locating her British husband, who has been missing since the Loy Krathong Festival in early November.

The 56 year old woman, Phavika Hutchinsan, filed a missing person report at Mueang Udon Thani Police Station at 1.30pm yesterday, December 1. Her 60 year old British husband’s name was not disclosed.

After filing the report, Phavika approached local media outlets and pleaded for wider public attention in hopes of finding clues to his whereabouts.

She explained that her husband left their home on the night of November 5, Loy Krathong Day, riding an electric tricycle with their pet dog, Archie. He did not tell her where he was going, though she insisted they had been together for more than two years without any serious conflicts.

Phavika said her husband never returned and could not be reached by phone. She feared he may have been involved in an accident or deceived by someone while travelling alone.

Missing British man in Udon Thani
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวอุดร ข่าวโฮมเคเบิ้ล

She admitted she had struggled to sleep and cried frequently since his disappearance. She urged anyone with information to contact her at 089-879-7441.

The woman believed that her husband was still in Thailand because she checked with the immigration office, and there was no record of him leaving the country.

However, the story sparked scepticism among netizens, who questioned why she waited nearly a month before filing a police report. Commenters noted that they would have launched a search immediately if their loved one went missing.

British man missing with pet dog
Photo via Facebook/ MGR Online

One woman claiming to be a neighbour wrote that rumours circulating in the community did not match the details Phavika gave to the media. She expressed sympathy for the missing man and speculated that he may have simply moved elsewhere to feel more at ease.

Two other women, also believed to be neighbours, accused Phavika of being “sharp-tongued”. They suggested her harsh words may have driven her foreign husband away.

Thai wife searches for missing British husband
Photo via Facebook/ MGR Online

