Monk found in suspicious car with woman in Sakon Nakhon

Police in Sakon Nakhon discovered a suspicious vehicle, prompting an investigation that led to a surprising scene. In the car, they found a well-known monk from Bueng Kan with a woman, raising questions about their relationship.

Yesterday, August 12, at 12pm, police from Khamin Police Station, along with an investigative team, were patrolling the area around Ban Phan Canal, Khamin subdistrict, Mueang district, Sakon Nakhon province.

They encountered a suspicious black Honda City bearing a blue license plate, which appeared inconsistent with the type of vehicle. Upon inspection, they found a monk and a woman alone inside.

The monk was identified as 53 year old Chaiyanrong, affiliated with a temple in So Phisai district, Bueng Kan province. His address, as per his identification card, was in Thung Kae subdistrict, Charernsit district, Sakon Nakhon province.

Police escorted him to a nearby temple in Khamin subdistrict, Mueang district, Sakon Nakhon, to perform a defrocking ceremony. Subsequent urine tests showed no traces of drugs.

The vehicle was found to have false registration plates, leading police to seize the car for further investigation and legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the abbot of a well-known temple in Surat Thani, along with other monks, tested positive for drugs following a raid in which drug paraphernalia was discovered. The Office of National Buddhism immediately defrocked them, and legal proceedings are underway.

Amorn Chuachu, the district chief of Koh Samui in Surat Thani province, led a team of administrative officers in collaboration with Police Colonel Panya Nirattimanont, the superintendent of Koh Samui Police Station, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Sawat Thalawal, an investigative officer.

They partnered with local police and the Surat Thani Office of National Buddhism to inspect Santiwararam Temple in Mueang 5, Taling Ngam subdistrict. Their actions followed reports of young people gathering suspiciously at the temple and concerns about possible drug involvement by the monks.