Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

Chon Buri police are investigating an incident at a school in Nong Kham, Si Racha, after a student fell from a building yesterday, February 22. Classmates said she had been stressed after being deceived by scammers demanding money.

Nong Kham Police Station arrived at the school along with Piao Yiang Tai Si Racha rescue workers, and a medical team from Somdej Phra Boromma Ratchathewi Na Si Racha Hospital.

At the scene, rescuers found an injured Mathayom 2 (Year 9) female student lying on the ground next to the building. Rescue personnel provided first aid before doctors arrived, after which she was taken to the hospital urgently.

Photo via Amarin TV

Police then inspected the toilets on the fifth floor, where they found a ventilation window open and marks inside the bathroom area. They believe this was the point from which the student fell. An air-conditioning compressor on the side of the building was also damaged.

Witnesses told police the student had come to practise sports at the school during the holiday. Before the incident, she reportedly went into the toilet and stayed inside for an unusually long time.

A short time later, witnesses said they heard a loud sound, similar to an object falling. When they checked, they found the student had fallen from the building and immediately alerted staff and emergency services.

Chon Buri school fall under probe as classmates report scam demands
Photo via Amarin TV

She was then reportedly pressured to send another 2,000 baht and warned she would face a fine of more than 100,000 baht if she did not pay, leaving her stressed.

DailyNews reported that police are still investigating the cause and will wait until the student’s condition improves before taking a detailed statement.

Police also issued a warning to the public, particularly young people, to be cautious when contacted by strangers and not to transfer money to people who are not credible. They advised anyone who is threatened to speak with parents or teachers to help prevent similar incidents.

Similarly, a primary school student in Samut Prakan fell from the second floor of her classroom building after climbing on a desk near a window before the start of class. Initial assessments suggested a fractured right thigh bone due to the visible deformity.

