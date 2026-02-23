Thai ex-wife denies involvement in ASOS co-founder death in Pattaya

Published: February 23, 2026, 9:49 AM
247 2 minutes read
Thai ex-wife denies involvement in ASOS co-founder death in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via DailyMail

A Thai woman denied involvement in the death of her British ex-husband, the ASOS co-founder, saying she was in Bangkok when he fell from a luxury apartment in Pattaya on February 9.

Quentin Griffiths, 58, described as a co-founder of fashion retailer ASOS, fell to his death from the 18th floor of the apartment. He was found outside the accommodation without shoes on, according to reports.

DailyMail reported that Griffiths’ room was locked from the inside. Police found two open bottles of wine and a bottle of water in the room, and reported no signs of break-in, theft or a struggle.

CCTV footage from the building reportedly showed Griffiths entering the room alone, with no one following him inside. Police therefore found nothing suspicious and suspected the death was self-harm, according to the report.

However, the death occurred while Griffiths was involved in an ongoing legal dispute with his Thai ex-wife, 43 year old Ploy Kringsinthanakun, leading some members of the public to question the circumstances. People pointed to the timing, saying the incident happened only days before a scheduled court appearance.

Co-founder of ASOS dies in Thailand
Photo via DailyMail

DailyMail reported that Ploy had filed a lawsuit accusing her British ex-husband of selling land and shares worth £500,000 (about 21 million baht) in a company they operated together, without her knowledge.

The allegation led to Griffiths being arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. He reportedly insisted the sales were legal and was released after police interrogation, though the investigation and court proceedings continued.

Ploy later denied any involvement in an interview with The Sun, saying she was shocked to learn of his death. She said…

“I only learned about his death when his lawyer called both [my lawyer and me] to arrange a negotiation regarding the case.”

Thai ex-wife confirms innocence in death of British ex-husband
Photo via DailyMail

She also said she was concerned about their children and what they would have to go through after the incident. The report said she had been prevented from seeing them for nearly five months since the couple separated, after she caught what she described as Griffith’s alleged affair.

ASOS later issued a statement saying the company was sad to hear of Griffiths’ death and that he had played an important role in its earliest days. The company said it would be grateful for his contribution.

British businessman's Thai ex-wife denies involvement in his death in Pattaya
Photo via DailyMail

