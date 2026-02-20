Top 3 aesthetic clinics in Bangkok (2026)

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: February 20, 2026, 7:00 PM
96 4 minutes read
Top 3 aesthetic clinics in Bangkok (2026) | Thaiger

Bangkok is internationally recognised in 2026 as one of the leading destinations for advanced aesthetic and cosmetic treatments. The best aesthetic clinics in Bangkok stand out for their board-certified doctors, cutting-edge aesthetic technology, strict safety standards, and proven treatment results.

From skin rejuvenation and pigmentation treatment to anti-ageing solutions and non-surgical facial procedures, aesthetic clinics in Bangkok offer effective, medically supervised solutions for a wide range of skin concerns. Patients from Thailand and around the world choose Bangkok for its combination of high medical standards, affordable pricing, and world-class patient care.

This ranking highlights the top 3 aesthetic clinics in Bangkok in 2026, selected based on:

  1. Medical expertise and certified practitioners
  2. Treatment effectiveness and technology
  3. Patient reviews and satisfaction
  4. Safety protocols and overall value

On this page

Clinic (Click to jump) Short summary Operating hours Location(s)
1. Aura Bangkok Clinic A leading aesthetic clinic with 17 Bangkok branches, certified English-speaking doctors, advanced non-invasive treatments, and strong international patient trust backed by thousands of reviews. Daily, 11am to 9pm 17 branches across Bangkok (Central World, Siam, Asok, Thonglor and more)
2. The East Clinic Aesthetic surgery clinic in Nonthaburi offering personalised surgical and non-surgical treatments including rhinoplasty, chin augmentation, Morpheus8 skin tightening, and injectables. 11am to 8pm (Closed every Wednesday) Ratchaphruek–Rattanathibet Road, Nonthaburi (Opposite Boonthavorn Ratchaphruek)
3. Shinee Clinic Full-service aesthetic clinic popular with influencers, specialising in facial contouring, cosmetic surgery, injectables, and FDA-approved beauty treatments. Daily, 8pm to 6am 7/3 Soi Thapwatthana, Ban Mai, Pak Kret, Nonthaburi 11120

1. Aura Bangkok Clinic

Aura Bangkok Clinic offers advanced non-invasive treatments with certified doctors in Bangkok.

Aura Bangkok Clinic is widely regarded as the No.1 aesthetic clinic in Thailand, and is one of the most recommended clinics among both local clients and international visitors travelling to Bangkok for aesthetic treatments. With over 100,000 treatments performed annually, the clinic is highly experienced in delivering safe, effective, and natural-looking results through non-invasive aesthetic procedures, including Ultherapy, Botox, Filler injection, Skin Booster, Ultraformer MPT and IV drip programmes and more.

With 17 branches across Bangkok, all holding 5-star ratings and backed by over 20,000 Google Maps reviews, Aura Bangkok Clinic has built exceptional trust and credibility as the most popular clinic in Bangkok for both locals and international visitors.

Related Articles

Its locations include Central World, Siam, Asok, and Thonglor, making it the nearest clinic in Bangkok’s main prime area for travellers staying anywhere in the city.

Every treatment is carried out by certified, English-speaking doctors, and each patient receives a free professional consultation, ensuring clear communication, customised treatment plans, and consistently high clinical standards. Aura Bangkok Clinic is particularly well known for its expertise in skin tightening and rejuvenation, achieving youthful, refreshed results without changing natural facial structure.

Combining advanced medical technology, evidence-based techniques, personalised care, and competitive pricing, Aura Bangkok Clinic continues to be the best clinic in Bangkok for those seeking premium aesthetic care with outstanding value in Thailand. It is a clinic most frequently chosen by both locals and international patients, and one that visitors to Bangkok highly recommend.

Opening Hours: Daily, 11am to 9pm

Locations: 17 branches located across key Bangkok areas such as Central World, Siam Square One, Thonglor, Asok, Sathon, and Central Rama 9.

2. The East Clinic

The East Clinic specializes in personalized aesthetic surgeries with a focus on safety and natural results.

The East Clinic is a well-known aesthetic surgery clinic in Bangkok, specialising in safe, personalised treatments with natural-looking results. Founded and led by Dr Pich Potha, a Chiang Mai University honours graduate with over 10 years of experience and more than 20,000 successful cases, the clinic has built a strong reputation through consistent client satisfaction and word-of-mouth referrals.

Dr Potha was among the first physicians in Thailand to pursue specialised cosmetic surgery training in South Korea, working alongside renowned clinics before establishing The East Clinic. He holds certifications from over 10 leading medical institutions and has lectured at Korean Medical Association conferences, bringing internationally recognised expertise to every procedure.

The clinic offers expert services, including rhinoplasty, chin augmentation, double eyelid surgery, filler injections, Botox injections, Morpheus8 skin tightening, laser programs, and comprehensive skincare solutions.

The East Clinic prioritises safety and transparency, using internationally standardised equipment and maintaining full legal licensing. With a meticulous approach that focuses on both aesthetic outcomes and overall treatment quality, the clinic has earned trust as a comprehensive solution for aesthetic enhancement.

Operating Hours:
11am to 8pm (Closed every Wednesday)

Location:
Ratchaphruek–Rattanathibet Road, Nonthaburi (Opposite Boonthavorn Ratchaphruek, past Bangchak gas station)

3. Shinee Clinic

Shinee Clinic is known for facial contouring and cosmetic surgery in Bangkok's Nonthaburi area.

Shinee Clinic is a full-service aesthetic clinic located in Pak Kret–Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi. The clinic is well known for facial contouring, eye surgery, nose and chin enhancement, and facial fat grafting, all performed by experienced doctors with a strong focus on safety and professional expertise.

Popular among influencers and models, Shinee Clinic has built its reputation in Bangkok for comprehensive aesthetic care, delivering exceptional results through cutting-edge beauty technology and FDA-approved products. The clinic is committed to providing the highest level of client satisfaction, consistently exceeding expectations through personalised care and meticulous attention to detail.

Shinee Clinic offers comprehensive beauty services, including facial contouring and fat grafting, eye and double eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty and chin enhancement, Botox and dermal filler injections, thread lifting, meso fat reduction, skin vitamin therapy and boosters, and more advanced skincare treatments.

From non-surgical enhancements to comprehensive cosmetic surgery, Shinee Clinic combines medical expertise with state-of-the-art technology to provide safe, effective treatments tailored to individual needs.

With a team of skilled physicians and a commitment to using only FDA-approved products, the clinic stands out as one of the best in Bangkok’s Nonthaburi area and a convenient option for residents in the northern part of the city.

Operating Hours:
Daily, 8pm to 6am

Location:
7/3 Soi Thapwatthana, Ban Mai, Pak Kret, Nonthaburi 11120

Ready to transform your look with expert care and cutting-edge treatments? These three clinics represent the best of Bangkok’s aesthetic scene in 2026. Whether you are seeking non-invasive rejuvenation or surgical enhancement, each offers certified doctors, proven results, and world-class service.

Book your free consultation today and discover why Bangkok remains a top destination for aesthetic excellence.

Sponsored

Latest Thailand News
Woman arrested in Bangkok over Phuket crypto investment scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman arrested in Bangkok over Phuket crypto investment scam

2 hours ago
Depressed Hua Hin father shoots son dead and cites disappointment | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Depressed Hua Hin father shoots son dead and cites disappointment

3 hours ago
Man asks to try on gold ring, rides off with it in Ubon Ratchathani | Thaiger Thailand News

Man asks to try on gold ring, rides off with it in Ubon Ratchathani

3 hours ago
Nonthaburi temple abbot linked to romantic scandal with multiple women | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi temple abbot linked to romantic scandal with multiple women

3 hours ago
Homeless man’s lewd act on Pattaya Beach raises concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Homeless man’s lewd act on Pattaya Beach raises concerns

4 hours ago
Chon Buri university fraud leaves Thai-African graduate without certificate | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri university fraud leaves Thai-African graduate without certificate

4 hours ago
Pattaya locals and officials discuss issues in Walking Street forum | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya locals and officials discuss issues in Walking Street forum

4 hours ago
Phone charger dispute sparks fight between taxi driver and passenger | Thaiger Thailand News

Phone charger dispute sparks fight between taxi driver and passenger

5 hours ago
Elderly woman sexually assaulted in Maha Sarakham rice field | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman sexually assaulted in Maha Sarakham rice field

6 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party MP candidate faces jail sentence for rape case in Laos | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate faces jail sentence for rape case in Laos

6 hours ago
CCTV trail helps police return luxury Cartier watch to Dutch tourist | Thaiger Thailand News

CCTV trail helps police return luxury Cartier watch to Dutch tourist

8 hours ago
Phuket airport bus denies forcing Thai students off for foreigners | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket airport bus denies forcing Thai students off for foreigners

8 hours ago
Rodtang files defamation complaint at CIB over alleged online abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Rodtang files defamation complaint at CIB over alleged online abuse

8 hours ago
Bangkok gold shop robbery suspect arrested after 3-week manhunt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok gold shop robbery suspect arrested after 3-week manhunt

9 hours ago
Five children removed from Cha-am forest shelter in welfare check | Thaiger Thailand News

Five children removed from Cha-am forest shelter in welfare check

9 hours ago
Injured Siberian Husky in Songkhla succumbs to injuries | Thaiger Thailand News

Injured Siberian Husky in Songkhla succumbs to injuries

9 hours ago
Arriving in Thailand with too much cash? Here&#8217;s what to do | Thaiger Travel Guides

Arriving in Thailand with too much cash? Here’s what to do

9 hours ago
“Here they are less nice,” says Israeli tourist in Bangkok street interview | Thaiger Thailand News

“Here they are less nice,” says Israeli tourist in Bangkok street interview

1 day ago
Thai teenager injured after pen gun hidden in pillow discharges | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teenager injured after pen gun hidden in pillow discharges

1 day ago
Chinese crypto scam suspect arrested in Samut Prakan after fleeing China | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese crypto scam suspect arrested in Samut Prakan after fleeing China

1 day ago
Thai wife scolds husband into reporting vote-buying and returning cash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai wife scolds husband into reporting vote-buying and returning cash

1 day ago
Ukrainian fraud suspect arrested in Phuket after US request | Thaiger Thailand News

Ukrainian fraud suspect arrested in Phuket after US request

1 day ago
DSI objection leads to renewed prosecution against iCon Group celebrities | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI objection leads to renewed prosecution against iCon Group celebrities

1 day ago
Chinese man seen on CCTV damaging parked car in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man seen on CCTV damaging parked car in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Elephant calf found dead with rope snare on ankle in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Thailand News

Elephant calf found dead with rope snare on ankle in Chachoengsao

1 day ago
LifestyleSponsored
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: February 20, 2026, 7:00 PM
96 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.