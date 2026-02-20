Bangkok is internationally recognised in 2026 as one of the leading destinations for advanced aesthetic and cosmetic treatments. The best aesthetic clinics in Bangkok stand out for their board-certified doctors, cutting-edge aesthetic technology, strict safety standards, and proven treatment results.

From skin rejuvenation and pigmentation treatment to anti-ageing solutions and non-surgical facial procedures, aesthetic clinics in Bangkok offer effective, medically supervised solutions for a wide range of skin concerns. Patients from Thailand and around the world choose Bangkok for its combination of high medical standards, affordable pricing, and world-class patient care.

This ranking highlights the top 3 aesthetic clinics in Bangkok in 2026, selected based on:

Medical expertise and certified practitioners Treatment effectiveness and technology Patient reviews and satisfaction Safety protocols and overall value

On this page

Clinic (Click to jump) Short summary Operating hours Location(s) 1. Aura Bangkok Clinic A leading aesthetic clinic with 17 Bangkok branches, certified English-speaking doctors, advanced non-invasive treatments, and strong international patient trust backed by thousands of reviews. Daily, 11am to 9pm 17 branches across Bangkok (Central World, Siam, Asok, Thonglor and more) 2. The East Clinic Aesthetic surgery clinic in Nonthaburi offering personalised surgical and non-surgical treatments including rhinoplasty, chin augmentation, Morpheus8 skin tightening, and injectables. 11am to 8pm (Closed every Wednesday) Ratchaphruek–Rattanathibet Road, Nonthaburi (Opposite Boonthavorn Ratchaphruek) 3. Shinee Clinic Full-service aesthetic clinic popular with influencers, specialising in facial contouring, cosmetic surgery, injectables, and FDA-approved beauty treatments. Daily, 8pm to 6am 7/3 Soi Thapwatthana, Ban Mai, Pak Kret, Nonthaburi 11120

1. Aura Bangkok Clinic

Aura Bangkok Clinic is widely regarded as the No.1 aesthetic clinic in Thailand, and is one of the most recommended clinics among both local clients and international visitors travelling to Bangkok for aesthetic treatments. With over 100,000 treatments performed annually, the clinic is highly experienced in delivering safe, effective, and natural-looking results through non-invasive aesthetic procedures, including Ultherapy, Botox, Filler injection, Skin Booster, Ultraformer MPT and IV drip programmes and more.

With 17 branches across Bangkok, all holding 5-star ratings and backed by over 20,000 Google Maps reviews, Aura Bangkok Clinic has built exceptional trust and credibility as the most popular clinic in Bangkok for both locals and international visitors.

Its locations include Central World, Siam, Asok, and Thonglor, making it the nearest clinic in Bangkok’s main prime area for travellers staying anywhere in the city.

Every treatment is carried out by certified, English-speaking doctors, and each patient receives a free professional consultation, ensuring clear communication, customised treatment plans, and consistently high clinical standards. Aura Bangkok Clinic is particularly well known for its expertise in skin tightening and rejuvenation, achieving youthful, refreshed results without changing natural facial structure.

Combining advanced medical technology, evidence-based techniques, personalised care, and competitive pricing, Aura Bangkok Clinic continues to be the best clinic in Bangkok for those seeking premium aesthetic care with outstanding value in Thailand. It is a clinic most frequently chosen by both locals and international patients, and one that visitors to Bangkok highly recommend.

Opening Hours: Daily, 11am to 9pm

Locations: 17 branches located across key Bangkok areas such as Central World, Siam Square One, Thonglor, Asok, Sathon, and Central Rama 9.

2. The East Clinic

The East Clinic is a well-known aesthetic surgery clinic in Bangkok, specialising in safe, personalised treatments with natural-looking results. Founded and led by Dr Pich Potha, a Chiang Mai University honours graduate with over 10 years of experience and more than 20,000 successful cases, the clinic has built a strong reputation through consistent client satisfaction and word-of-mouth referrals.

Dr Potha was among the first physicians in Thailand to pursue specialised cosmetic surgery training in South Korea, working alongside renowned clinics before establishing The East Clinic. He holds certifications from over 10 leading medical institutions and has lectured at Korean Medical Association conferences, bringing internationally recognised expertise to every procedure.

The clinic offers expert services, including rhinoplasty, chin augmentation, double eyelid surgery, filler injections, Botox injections, Morpheus8 skin tightening, laser programs, and comprehensive skincare solutions.

The East Clinic prioritises safety and transparency, using internationally standardised equipment and maintaining full legal licensing. With a meticulous approach that focuses on both aesthetic outcomes and overall treatment quality, the clinic has earned trust as a comprehensive solution for aesthetic enhancement.

Operating Hours:

11am to 8pm (Closed every Wednesday)

Location:

Ratchaphruek–Rattanathibet Road, Nonthaburi (Opposite Boonthavorn Ratchaphruek, past Bangchak gas station)

3. Shinee Clinic

Shinee Clinic is a full-service aesthetic clinic located in Pak Kret–Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi. The clinic is well known for facial contouring, eye surgery, nose and chin enhancement, and facial fat grafting, all performed by experienced doctors with a strong focus on safety and professional expertise.

Popular among influencers and models, Shinee Clinic has built its reputation in Bangkok for comprehensive aesthetic care, delivering exceptional results through cutting-edge beauty technology and FDA-approved products. The clinic is committed to providing the highest level of client satisfaction, consistently exceeding expectations through personalised care and meticulous attention to detail.

Shinee Clinic offers comprehensive beauty services, including facial contouring and fat grafting, eye and double eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty and chin enhancement, Botox and dermal filler injections, thread lifting, meso fat reduction, skin vitamin therapy and boosters, and more advanced skincare treatments.

From non-surgical enhancements to comprehensive cosmetic surgery, Shinee Clinic combines medical expertise with state-of-the-art technology to provide safe, effective treatments tailored to individual needs.

With a team of skilled physicians and a commitment to using only FDA-approved products, the clinic stands out as one of the best in Bangkok’s Nonthaburi area and a convenient option for residents in the northern part of the city.

Operating Hours:

Daily, 8pm to 6am

Location:

7/3 Soi Thapwatthana, Ban Mai, Pak Kret, Nonthaburi 11120

Ready to transform your look with expert care and cutting-edge treatments? These three clinics represent the best of Bangkok’s aesthetic scene in 2026. Whether you are seeking non-invasive rejuvenation or surgical enhancement, each offers certified doctors, proven results, and world-class service.

Book your free consultation today and discover why Bangkok remains a top destination for aesthetic excellence.

Sponsored