Phuket airport bus denies forcing Thai students off for foreigners

Phuket airport bus denied abandoning Thai students to make room for foreigners after a video and complaints from parents circulated online.

Parents shared a clip with several local news agencies yesterday, February 19. The video showed students getting off an airport bus operated by Phuket Mahanakorn Company, which reportedly runs services between the Thalang area and Phuket International Airport.

Parents alleged their children were told to leave the bus so seats could be given to foreign passengers who were said to be rushing to check in at the airport. The students were left at a bus stop to wait for another bus, according to the complaints.

In comment sections on multiple news pages, some social media users said their children had experienced similar incidents several times. They claimed drivers and ticket staff told students to get off, saying foreign passengers were in more of a hurry.

Some complained that ticket staff and drivers treated students and Thai passengers differently from foreign passengers. They said staff were reluctant to assist students and spoke to them rudely.

Some social media users criticised the company, alleging it prioritised foreign passengers because they generate more revenue than students and Thai passengers.

In response, the bus company issued a statement saying the bus did not abandon the students and that the company provided them with a spare bus. The company also denied favouring foreign passengers over Thai passengers.

The company said the bus was crowded at the time and that allowing more passengers could create safety risks for the students. It said this was why the students were asked to leave the bus.

The company said it prioritises safety, dignity and equality for all passengers, especially children and students, and said it would consider public complaints and suggestions to improve its service.

Some online users said they were not satisfied with the company’s explanation. They argued the service should operate on a first-come, first-served basis, and said buses should not stop to take additional passengers if it means forcing others to get off.

Others said foreign passengers who are rushing to check in should manage their time and that their schedules should not become a burden for others.

Some users called on relevant government agencies to consider increasing transport options or granting transport concessions to more operators, saying increased competition could push service improvements.