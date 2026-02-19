Scout camp injury leads to removal of one testicle for young student

A young student in Sakon Nakhon province is recovering after an incident during a boy scout camp earlier this month that left him with a serious testicular injury and led to the removal of one testicle.

The case involves 10 year old A, a student in Sakon Nakhon. His mother, Preeyanan, said that during a school scout camp on February 6, her son was allegedly bullied by an older student who grabbed and twisted his underwear, causing an injury that later required hospital treatment. The boy was reportedly too afraid to inform his family immediately, but later reported the matter to a teacher on February 9 when symptoms became too much to endure.

Doctors assessed his condition as severe and performed surgery, resulting in the removal of one testicle. Preeyanan then filed a complaint with the police seeking accountability from those involved.

Yesterday, February 18, Sakon Nakhon Governor Ranida Lueangthitisakul visited the family home in Khamin subdistrict, Mueang Sakon Nakhon district, accompanied by the Sakon Nakhon provincial public health office, the Sakon Nakhon Primary Educational Service Area Office 1, and other relevant agencies.

Officials provided supplies and a sum of money as support, with Preeyanan receiving the assistance.

During the visit, Preeyanan said she initially approached the school to seek accountability, including asking about making an insurance claim, but felt her concerns were ignored at the time.

Further medical information suggested the child may have had an undiagnosed case of testicular torsion, and that doctors decided on surgery after considering both the condition and the alleged bullying.

The school maintained that staff supervised the scout camp throughout, but said the child had slipped away from teachers to play and tease with other pupils.

The school and the local education office also said they had been assisting the family and had not neglected the matter.

Governor Ranida said officials had asked about the child’s physical recovery and mental well-being and were told he was improving. She said relevant agencies had already provided initial support, and the latest visit was to follow up and support the family.

The governor ordered officials to establish the facts and follow the required procedures, and called for tighter safety measures during activities to prevent similar incidents.

DailyNews reported that when asked about changing schools, A said he did not want to transfer and wished to continue at the same school.

Elsewhere, a student was hospitalised after a teacher allegedly ordered him to perform 800 squats as punishment for failing to hand in his homework. The student’s father expressed concern about the severity of the punishment and said that forcing children to undergo extreme physical exertion could lead to torn muscles or other serious injuries.