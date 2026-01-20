Thai student’s story of struggle leads to 1 million baht donation

A 17 year old student in Nonthaburi, who has lived alone since the age of 13 and supported himself through school with a part-time job, has received over 1 million baht in donations within just one night, after his story moved netizens across Thailand.

The student, known as Boom (real name Bunnasorn Yuenyong), is currently in Mathayom 5 (Year 12) and lives in a small rented room costing 2,500 baht per month. He has been living independently since Mathayom 1 (Year 8) after his parents separated.

Initially living with his father and older brother, family conflicts forced Boom to move in with his mother, who later left for work in another province and lost contact.

Determined to support himself, Boom took on a part-time job that pays around 6,000 baht a month to cover his education and living expenses. He wakes at 7.30am for school, finishes at 3.30pm, then heads to a pizza restaurant where he prepares food and makes deliveries until 11.30pm. After returning to his room, he often stays up until 1am or 2am doing homework before getting some rest.

Boom’s room has only a small mattress, a fan, and a basic electric pan he uses to cook rice and simple meals. He has no refrigerator or rice cooker. Despite the hardship, he continues to pursue his education and dreams of becoming a soldier to serve the nation.

The story gained attention after 42 year old Poramet Misomphop, an Air Force admin officer, shared Boom’s story on Facebook. With permission from both Boom and the Department of Children and Youth, he also posted Boom’s bank account number to collect donations.

The public responded overwhelmingly. Within just one night, donations reached 1 million baht, prompting Poramet to take down the bank account details, saying the amount was sufficient. The Department of Children and Youth will now oversee all educational and financial matters to ensure the funds are used appropriately.

In a follow-up post, Poramet thanked those who helped and assured concerned social media users that no unauthorised individuals, including estranged relatives, would be able to access the funds. He confirmed that all assistance is under government supervision and oversight.

He also expressed gratitude to Boom’s school for recognising the student’s determination and helping connect him with relevant authorities. Volunteers have since stepped in to provide necessities, while the main agencies involved will support Boom’s future educational path.

Boom had earlier expressed that the items he needed most were a refrigerator and a rice cooker, simple essentials that would make daily life easier as he continues to study and work on his own.

