Thai student’s story of struggle leads to 1 million baht donation

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 20, 2026, 11:53 AM
535 2 minutes read
Thai student’s story of struggle leads to 1 million baht donation | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: Poramet Misomphop

A 17 year old student in Nonthaburi, who has lived alone since the age of 13 and supported himself through school with a part-time job, has received over 1 million baht in donations within just one night, after his story moved netizens across Thailand.

The student, known as Boom (real name Bunnasorn Yuenyong), is currently in Mathayom 5 (Year 12) and lives in a small rented room costing 2,500 baht per month. He has been living independently since Mathayom 1 (Year 8) after his parents separated.

Initially living with his father and older brother, family conflicts forced Boom to move in with his mother, who later left for work in another province and lost contact.

Determined to support himself, Boom took on a part-time job that pays around 6,000 baht a month to cover his education and living expenses. He wakes at 7.30am for school, finishes at 3.30pm, then heads to a pizza restaurant where he prepares food and makes deliveries until 11.30pm. After returning to his room, he often stays up until 1am or 2am doing homework before getting some rest.

Boom’s room has only a small mattress, a fan, and a basic electric pan he uses to cook rice and simple meals. He has no refrigerator or rice cooker. Despite the hardship, he continues to pursue his education and dreams of becoming a soldier to serve the nation.

The story gained attention after 42 year old Poramet Misomphop, an Air Force admin officer, shared Boom’s story on Facebook. With permission from both Boom and the Department of Children and Youth, he also posted Boom’s bank account number to collect donations.

Poramet Misomphop speaks with Boom, a 17-year-old student in Nonthaburi receiving donations
Photo via Facebook: Poramet Misomphop

The public responded overwhelmingly. Within just one night, donations reached 1 million baht, prompting Poramet to take down the bank account details, saying the amount was sufficient. The Department of Children and Youth will now oversee all educational and financial matters to ensure the funds are used appropriately.

Related Articles

In a follow-up post, Poramet thanked those who helped and assured concerned social media users that no unauthorised individuals, including estranged relatives, would be able to access the funds. He confirmed that all assistance is under government supervision and oversight.

He also expressed gratitude to Boom’s school for recognising the student’s determination and helping connect him with relevant authorities. Volunteers have since stepped in to provide necessities, while the main agencies involved will support Boom’s future educational path.

Boom had earlier expressed that the items he needed most were a refrigerator and a rice cooker, simple essentials that would make daily life easier as he continues to study and work on his own.

In a separate donation, China has reaffirmed its close diplomatic ties with Thailand by donating 20 million yuan, approximately 90 million baht, in humanitarian aid, in the wake of a crane collapse at a high-speed rail construction site.

Thaiger QUIZ
Quiz on Boom's Inspiring Story
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. How old is the student known as Boom?
  2. 2. At what age did Boom start living alone?
  3. 3. What is Boom's real name?
  4. 4. How much does Boom's rented room cost per month?
  5. 5. What part-time job does Boom have?
  6. 6. How much does Boom earn from his part-time job monthly?
  7. 7. What dream does Boom have for his future?
  8. 8. Who shared Boom's story on Facebook, leading to the donations?
  9. 9. How much money was donated to Boom within one night?
  10. 10. What essentials did Boom express a need for?

Latest Thailand News
Crocodile mistaken for log shocks locals in Nakhon Pathom canal | Thaiger Thailand News

Crocodile mistaken for log shocks locals in Nakhon Pathom canal

21 minutes ago
DJ-photographer held over sexual assault claims from models and DJs | Thaiger Thailand News

DJ-photographer held over sexual assault claims from models and DJs

44 minutes ago
Siblings rescued after older sister exposes shocking abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Siblings rescued after older sister exposes shocking abuse

52 minutes ago
Buriram election under scrutiny after unpaid vote-buying complaint | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram election under scrutiny after unpaid vote-buying complaint

2 hours ago
Is the Infinix Note Edge the best budget phone for 2026? | Thaiger Technology News

Is the Infinix Note Edge the best budget phone for 2026?

2 hours ago
Call centre scammers caught red-handed in bank bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Call centre scammers caught red-handed in bank bust

2 hours ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya luxury condo for selling Pod K | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya luxury condo for selling Pod K

2 hours ago
Bangkok teen dies after alleged reckless gun handling | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok teen dies after alleged reckless gun handling

3 hours ago
5 women accuse Thai DJ-photographer of sexual assault and abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

5 women accuse Thai DJ-photographer of sexual assault and abuse

3 hours ago
Thai student’s story of struggle leads to 1 million baht donation | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai student’s story of struggle leads to 1 million baht donation

4 hours ago
South Korean man reports pickpocketing by Pattaya transwoman and woman | Thaiger Pattaya News

South Korean man reports pickpocketing by Pattaya transwoman and woman

5 hours ago
Woman found dead after drinking session in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman found dead after drinking session in Samut Prakan

5 hours ago
Manhunt launched after hotel receptionist beaten to death in Hua Hin robbery | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Manhunt launched after hotel receptionist beaten to death in Hua Hin robbery

6 hours ago
Thailand to test emergency alert system today at 2pm | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to test emergency alert system today at 2pm

6 hours ago
Phuket hotel worker in DJ room break-in case released on 50,000 baht bail | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket hotel worker in DJ room break-in case released on 50,000 baht bail

7 hours ago
Questions raised after ITD wins safety award despite deadly construction accidents | Thaiger Thailand News

Questions raised after ITD wins safety award despite deadly construction accidents

22 hours ago
Former employee arrested over theft at employer’s Khon Kaen home | Thaiger Thailand News

Former employee arrested over theft at employer’s Khon Kaen home

23 hours ago
Thai mother says hospital delay leads to death of her newborn baby | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother says hospital delay leads to death of her newborn baby

23 hours ago
Swedish drug suspect caught in luxury Hua Hin condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish drug suspect caught in luxury Hua Hin condo

23 hours ago
Nong Khai police bust SIM box scam hidden in rental room | Thaiger Thailand News

Nong Khai police bust SIM box scam hidden in rental room

24 hours ago
Thai musician killed on Korat road after conflict with rival band | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai musician killed on Korat road after conflict with rival band

1 day ago
Thai police caught taking bribes and freeing Chinese suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police caught taking bribes and freeing Chinese suspects

1 day ago
Himalayan vulture crash-lands in Tak during migration | Thaiger Thailand News

Himalayan vulture crash-lands in Tak during migration

1 day ago
Thai woman and 2 Chinese men arrested over nominee hotel in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai woman and 2 Chinese men arrested over nominee hotel in Chiang Mai

1 day ago
Foreign man seen rolling on Phuket street near EDC event | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man seen rolling on Phuket street near EDC event

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsThai LifeThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 20, 2026, 11:53 AM
535 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.