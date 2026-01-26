Police dismantle call centre scam network, arrest 10 suspects

Published: January 26, 2026, 5:05 PM
Photo via Khaosod

Thai police have dismantled a transnational call centre scam network operating through fake online marketplaces, arresting 10 suspects including the alleged ringleader who created false social media pages to deceive buyers.

The arrests were announced at 2.10pm on 26 January 2026 by the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau at its headquarters. Officers said the operation followed coordinated raids across eight locations in Bangkok, Rayong, Phayao, and Chiang Rai.

According to police, the suspects include Thai and Myanmar nationals accused of working together to defraud the public through Facebook pages advertising goods at below-market prices. Victims were instructed to transfer payment but did not receive the products.

Authorities said the ringleader, identified as a 62-year-old Thai man, coordinated the operation by managing bank accounts, recruiting account holders, and directing the transfer of funds. Investigators stated that the network used multiple intermediary accounts to obscure financial trails before withdrawing cash and moving money across the border.

Photo via Khaosod

The investigation began after victims filed complaints through the Online Crime Reporting System for Technology Crimes. Although individual losses were often small, police said the volume of transactions revealed a wider organised operation. Officers later linked multiple Facebook pages to the same group.

Police reported that the group used paid online advertisements, fabricated customer reviews, and previously active social media pages to gain trust. The network is also suspected of involvement in other fraud cases, including hotel booking scams and fake part-time job offers.

By 2025, investigators said the group had withdrawn more than 300 million baht in cash. Financial records reviewed by police linked the suspects to more than 40 fraud cases with combined losses exceeding 5 million baht.

Arrest warrants were issued by the Criminal Court on charges including public fraud, computer-related offences, money laundering, and participation in an organised criminal group. Police seized mobile phones, bank documents, SIM cards, and transaction records during the raids.

Some suspects admitted to providing bank accounts and assisting with cash withdrawals, according to investigators. Payments were reportedly shared based on assigned roles within the network.

Police said the investigation was conducted in coordination with financial institutions and the Anti-Fraud Centre. Khaosod originally reported details of the case.

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.