Petrol station bathroom in Khon Kaen go viral for unique designs

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 18, 2025, 1:18 PM
147 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ Nax Chanaphat Reerom

A Thai man shared a video reviewing a unique public bathroom at a petrol station in Khon Kaen province, drawing laughter and praise from online viewers.

The video was posted on the Facebook account. Nax Chanaphat Reerom, on Tuesday, December 16. In the caption, Chanaphat wrote, “The review at petrol station bathroom.” Throughout the video, he could be heard laughing as he explored and commented on the different bathroom styles available at the petrol station.

The first restroom Chanaphat reviewed was labelled the “Chubby Restroom.” Despite its name, the bathroom offered an extremely narrow space. Inside, there was only a single white toilet. He joked that the width of the room was almost the same size as his hand. He even attempted to step inside but was unable to fit.

The second option was the “Snow White Toilet,” which featured wallpaper showing a scenic view of snow-covered pine trees.

Unique public bathroom
Photo via Facebook/ Nax Chanaphat Reerom

Next was the “Celebrity Restroom,” which offered a noticeably larger space. It was equipped with a bigger toilet and appeared more comfortable, suggesting it was designed for users who prefer more room and privacy like a celebrity.

One of the most surprising restrooms was the “Golden Toilet.” This option featured gold-coloured decorations, including the toilet and wallpaper. However, what shocked Chanaphat the most was that the restroom came with transparent glass walls and a glass door, leaving viewers both amused about privacy.

Public bathroom khon kaen
Photo via Facebook/ Nax Chanaphat Reerom

Another restroom reviewed was labelled “Toilet???”, which came with a mysterious theme. Chanaphat admitted that even after seeing it, he still could not understand what made it mysterious.

Many netizens later speculated that the mystery might be related to the unusual design of its glass door, which looked different from standard restroom entrances.

The petrol station also provided a “Kid’s Restroom,” designed for children, and a restroom for people with disabilities, fully equipped with the necessary facilities to ensure accessibility and safety.

Petrol station bathroom in Khon Kaen
Photo via Facebook/ Nax Chanaphat Reerom

The video received a positive response from online users. Many praised the creativity of the petrol station owner and construction team. Some suggested promoting the restroom as a new check-in landmark for travellers passing through Khon Kaen.

Another unique bathroom which went viral previously is the men’s bathroom at Dream World theme park in Pathum Thani, which features a two-way mirror. The urinal users inside can see outside, while those outside only see a mirror.

