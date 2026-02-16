Tan Ichitan taken to hospital after stage fall at Chon Buri festival

Chattarin Siradakul Published: February 16, 2026, 2:08 PM
Tan Phasakornnatee, the managing director of Ichitan Group PCL, was taken to a hospital early today, February 16, after falling from a concert stage at the WONDER ONE Music Festival at Khao Chi Chan in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district.

The incident happened at about midnight during the festival’s final night at Khao Chi Chan, in Na Jomtien subdistrict, Sattahip district, Chon Buri province.

Thairath reported that at the time, artist Golf F.HERO was performing when Tan, better known as Tan Ichitan, went on stage to thank the crowd and give out items to concertgoers.

While dancing, Tan reportedly lost his footing and fell from the edge of the stage. The fall was reported to be from a height of nearly two metres, and he complained of pain from his neck down to his back after hitting the ground.

Medical teams assisted him at around 12.35am before transferring him to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya for urgent treatment. People at the venue shouted encouragement as he was taken by ambulance.

Before the incident, Tan had posted on Facebook about the event’s first year, saying he felt proud of what had taken place at One Chi Chan over the past two nights. He thanked everyone involved and said the festival might not be perfect yet, but it will continue to improve.

In a later update, Tan posted a video and apologised for worrying his followers. He said he was fine but had some back pain, and that he expected to be discharged soon and return to work. He also wished everyone well for the Chinese New Year, before ending by saying he loved everyone.

Elsewhere, the Miss Universe contestant from Jamaica was reportedly in critical condition after falling off the stage during the final round of the competition in Thailand. Gabrielle Henry, an ophthalmologist and Jamaica’s representative at Miss Universe 2025, suffered the fall while presenting her evening gown in Nonthaburi during the finals.

