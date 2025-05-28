Si Racha arson attempt foiled after drug-fuelled attack

A drug-fuelled rampage nearly ended in disaster in Bo Win, Si Racha district, yesterday when a man smashed household items and tried to set fire to a relative’s home — but quick action from local officials stopped the chaos in its tracks.

At around 1pm, yesterday, May 27, police apprehended 30 year old Saharat Nuangjamnong after reports surfaced of a violent outburst at a residence in Khao Muk 4 Village.

Under the leadership of Si Racha District Chief Weekit Manarojkit, Deputy District Chief Phattharawadee Jaemsuwan, Bo Win Subdistrict Headman Khanit Jialim, and Village Headman Chakrit Jitratanatham rushed to the scene.

The suspect, reportedly under the influence of drugs, had a troubling history of abusing his pregnant wife. Unable to endure the violence, she fled to a relative’s home for safety. When Saharat tracked her down, he found she had already left for another province.

Frustrated and enraged, Saharat unleashed his fury on the relative’s home. Witnesses say he smashed furniture and household items before dousing parts of the house with gasoline in an apparent attempt to set it ablaze.

Fortunately, village security volunteers and local officials intervened quickly, restraining Saharat before he could ignite the fire. He was immediately taken into custody and handed over to the Bo Win Police Station to face charges, reported The Pattaya News.

Officials praised the prompt response that prevented what could have been a devastating fire.

“Thanks to the swift action of local authorities and volunteers, a tragedy was averted,” said a district spokesperson.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about drug-related violence affecting families and communities in the area. Police confirmed the case remains under active investigation, as they work to tackle the wider social issues behind such outbreaks.

Residents have expressed relief at the quick resolution but urged continued support and resources to combat drug abuse and domestic violence.

