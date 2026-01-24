Public prosecutor found dead in car near his own child’s school

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 24, 2026, 11:51 AM
250 1 minute read
Photo via Khaosod

A public prosecutor was found dead inside his car near a school entrance in Khon Kaen Province on 23 January 2026, police said.

Ban Ped Police Station received a call at about 6.30pm about a man found unresponsive inside a vehicle parked on a roadside near a school in Ban Wa Subdistrict, Mueang District. Officers secured the area and coordinated with medical staff, forensic police from Region 4, and local rescue teams.

Investigators found a white electric saloon with Khon Kaen registration plates. The body of a 40-year-old man was located in the driver’s seat. Police said the man had injuries to his neck, and a knife was found inside the vehicle. No other individuals were present at the location.

The deceased was later identified as a public prosecutor assigned to cases involving human rights protection. A handwritten note containing family contact numbers was discovered inside the car, according to investigators.

Photo via Khaosod

Police said preliminary enquiries showed that the man had worked at the Office of the Public Prosecutor earlier that day and left the office at about 3.30pm. He returned home briefly before leaving again in his car. His mobile phone was left behind at the house.

When the man did not return and could not be reached, his wife used a vehicle tracking application linked to the car and located it near the entrance of their child’s school. Authorities were then notified.

Family members told police that the prosecutor had previously spoken about work-related stress and had experienced depression. Officers said there were no immediate indications of involvement by other parties at the scene.

The body was transported to a medical facility for a full post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death. Police said they are reviewing closed-circuit television footage from nearby areas and collecting forensic evidence as part of the investigation.

Khaosod reported details of the case, citing police statements from Ban Ped Police Station. Investigators said further information would be released once forensic results are available.

