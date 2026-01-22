Young man dies after fall from BTS Phahon Yothin station

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: January 22, 2026, 10:38 AM
Young man dies after fall from BTS Phahon Yothin station | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

A man believed to be in his twenties died after falling from a height near BTS Phahon Yothin 24 station in Bangkok just after midnight today, January 22.

The incident occurred at around 12.30am on the outbound side of Phahon Yothin Road, heading toward Ratchayothin intersection in Chatuchak district. Police Lieutenant Nipon Sakulphet-aram, a duty officer at Phahonyothin Police Station, received the emergency call and responded to the scene.

Officers found the man unconscious and critically injured, lying on the road beneath the BTS station. He was wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt and white shorts. Erawan rescue workers performed CPR for approximately 40 minutes, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. No identification documents were found on the body.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage and interviewed BTS staff. According to staff, the man had boarded a train at Samrong Station and arrived at Phahon Yothin 24 station around 10 pm. However, he did not exit the station. At approximately 12.25am, he was seen falling from an estimated height of 15 to 20 metres onto the road below.

His body was later transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital for further examination. Police are working to identify the deceased and contact his family.

As of now, the cause of the fall remains under investigation, reported CH7 News.

In a separate incident, a man climbed a pylon along the Vibhavadi Expressway before falling onto the road in the Din Daeng area. The event took place near Rajamangala University of Technology East, within the Chakraphong Phuwana area on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Din Daeng subdistrict, Din Daeng district, Bangkok.

At the site, the man was found standing on top of an expressway pylon. Police attempted to negotiate with him but were unsuccessful. After some time, the man jumped onto the road below. Emergency personnel provided immediate first aid at the scene, then rushed him to the hospital for urgent care.

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: January 22, 2026, 10:38 AM
