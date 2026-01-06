Four students injured in school dog attack in Nakhon Ratchasima

Key insights from the news Copy Four students were injured by three large mixed-breed dogs that entered a school in Nakhon Ratchasima, likely startled by New Year fireworks.

Four students were attacked and left injured by three large mixed-breed dogs that entered a school in Wang Nam Khiao district, Nakhon Ratchasima, yesterday afternoon, January 5.

The dogs, believed to be Doberman and German Shepherd mixes, reportedly wandered into the school grounds, possibly startled by fireworks or firecrackers from the New Year celebrations. Locals suspect the animals may belong to a nearby resort owner, though no one has yet come forward to claim them.

Local leaders and emergency officials quickly responded to the report and secured the area. Dailynews reported that the dogs attacked four students, three boys and one girl, causing injuries to their arms, legs, and ears. Staff provided first aid before transferring the victims to Wang Nam Khiao Hospital.

One male student suffered a serious knee injury with torn ligaments and was later transferred to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and remains under close medical care. The other three students are reportedly recovering well, with two having been discharged and returned to school, while one boy remains hospitalised under observation.

Concerned parents have since urged the school to increase monitoring and immediately remove any unfamiliar dogs spotted on the premises.

Veterinary officials detained the three dogs for rabies monitoring. Two were placed in quarantine for a 7–10 day observation period and have already been vaccinated and neutered. The third was sent to a livestock agency for further testing. All three are estimated to be around six to seven months old and showed no unusual aggression or signs of illness.

Local veterinarian Pawarakrit Sopakul confirmed the dogs were domesticated, not strays, and believes the attack may have been driven by fear rather than aggression. He warned students and parents not to approach unfamiliar animals and to alert authorities if any are seen nearby.

Similarly, previously in August last year, a six year old boy was bitten by a neighbour’s dog while playing in front of his home, leading to serious injuries that required hospitalisation.