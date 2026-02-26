Young boy hospitalised after cable tie tightened around testicles

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 26, 2026, 10:24 AM
130 1 minute read
Parents in Prachin Buri filed a complaint yesterday, February 25, after a Prathom 4 student was hospitalised for several days with severe inflammation, allegedly caused when other students tightened a cable tie around his testicles.

The incident occurred while the 10 year old boy was walking to a toilet, where he was allegedly assaulted and restrained by older Prathom 6 (Year 6) students before a cable tie was tightened until it constricted his testicles.

He was threatened not to tell anyone, which left him too frightened to speak up at home. As a result, the boy did not tell his grandmother, who cares for him, and instead complained only of leg and knee pain and said he could not walk.

The boy’s father said that his son tried to cut the tie after getting home, but could not remove it. CH7 News reported that he was first taken to a clinic, but his condition did not improve.

The boy was then transferred to Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital, where the hospital director, Dr Waleerat Kraikosol, assembled a team of doctors, psychologists and social workers to support the child.

She said the boy was admitted on February 23 after first complaining of pain in his upper thigh. Staff later found a constriction injury caused by a cable tie around the genital area, with swelling and infection.

Dr Waleerat said the tie was removed in an operating room, and antibiotics were given as part of his care, adding that he had likely been in pain for more than 10 days before coming to the hospital.

The school’s director and teachers visited the boy, bringing gifts and discussing his worries about missing exams. They assured him the school would accommodate him until he recovered, which lifted his spirits.

The father added that he wanted the perpetrators’ parents to compensate and support his son’s mental recovery, and that he was considering moving him to another school to prevent it from happening again.

Similarly, a young student in Sakon Nakhon province is recovering after an alleged bullying incident during a boy scout camp that left him with a serious testicular injury and led to the removal of one testicle.

