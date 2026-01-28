Primary school student falls from school building in Samut Prakan

A primary school student in Samut Prakan fell from the second floor of her classroom building this morning, January 28, after climbing on a desk near a window before the start of class.

At around 8am, the Ruamkatanyu Foundation unit stationed at Phra Samut Chedi Police Station received an alert from the Samut Prakan emergency dispatch centre, reporting a student had fallen from a school building and was injured. Rescue personnel were dispatched to the school in Nai Khlong Bang Pla Kot subdistrict.

The school building, a two-storey semi-concrete and wooden structure, had an open area beside it near a water tank. There, responders found the injured student crying loudly and lying on her side in pain. She was later identified as eight year old Dear, and was wearing her school uniform.

Initial assessments suggested a fractured right thigh bone due to the visible deformity. Rescue staff administered first aid before transferring the child to Phra Samut Chedi Sawatyanon Hospital for further treatment.

According to a teacher, the student had been playing in the classroom shortly before morning assembly. She reportedly climbed onto a desk near a window on the second floor, roughly three to four metres above ground level.

CH7 News reported that the teacher said the girl slipped and fell to the ground below, after which staff immediately rushed to assist and contacted emergency services.

School officials are now in contact with the student’s parents and have arranged for them to join her at the hospital. Meanwhile, the school plans to speak with classmates who were present at the time to better understand how the incident occurred.

In similar news, earlier this month, a Belgian man sustained serious injuries after falling from the seventh floor of a hotel in Pattaya. Rescue workers reported that there were no visible wounds or signs of physical assault on the man’s body.