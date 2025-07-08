Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang

Victim says the attack arose from an ex-intern’s grudge

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
215 1 minute read
Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A teenage cannabis shop worker in Pattaya is living in fear after a brutal ambush by machete-wielding thugs left him battered, bloodied and terrified to return to work.

Nineteen-year-old Ananda Klangnongsang stepped forward to share his ordeal after the vicious attack, which took place at around 10.06pm on July 5 outside the shop where he works in Soi Kor Phai, South Pattaya. Security cameras captured part of the shocking incident, which has since been reported to Pattaya City Police.

According to Ananda, a gang of around seven young men, allegedly well-known troublemakers from the Sattahip area, stormed up to the store demanding to find one of his friends.

“They shouted things like, ‘You think you’re tough?’ and tried to lure me outside,” he said. “I told them I didn’t want any trouble. I just work here.”

Despite his pleas to be left alone, Ananda was forcibly dragged out of the shop and surrounded. The group unleashed a savage assault, punching and kicking him to the ground.

One thug brandished a machete and threatened to hack him to death. In desperation, Ananda grabbed a small fruit knife to defend himself but was quickly overpowered.

Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

The young employee suffered multiple injuries in the onslaught, including a broken nose, a swollen eye socket and a deep cut on his forehead. His face was so badly bruised he could not open one eye.

“I’m scared for my safety,” Ananda said. “These guys are known thugs in Sattahip. I can’t go to work, and I don’t know what else they’ll do.”

Ananda believes the terrifying attack stemmed from an old grudge involving a man named Jack, a former intern at the shop who was not offered a permanent job after a trial period. The position instead went to one of Ananda’s friends, sparking resentment.

Jack allegedly began sending harassing messages and accused Ananda of taking sides in the dispute. Tensions escalated until Jack and his associates showed up to settle the score in the most violent way possible, reported Pattaya Mail.

Pattaya police have accepted Ananda’s complaint and are examining CCTV evidence as part of their investigation. Meanwhile, the young victim is appealing for urgent action to arrest the attackers and restore his sense of security.

Latest Thailand News
Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid Bangkok News

Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid

2 minutes ago
Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack

16 minutes ago
Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui Koh Samui News

Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui

25 minutes ago
Thai Lion Air&#8217;s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare Bangkok News

Thai Lion Air’s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare

34 minutes ago
Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor Bangkok News

Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor

45 minutes ago
South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall Pattaya News

South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall

53 minutes ago
Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights Phuket News

Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights

2 hours ago
Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident Thailand News

Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident

2 hours ago
Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest Thailand News

Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest

2 hours ago
Bloodied man staggers from Pattaya alley after savage attack Pattaya News

Bloodied man staggers from Pattaya alley after savage attack

2 hours ago
Five Thai men caught trying to cross border from Poipet Crime News

Five Thai men caught trying to cross border from Poipet

3 hours ago
Burmese family in Phuket apologises after viral motorcycle photo Phuket News

Burmese family in Phuket apologises after viral motorcycle photo

3 hours ago
Child&#8217;s mishap sparks fire panic at Phatthalung shopping mall Thailand News

Child’s mishap sparks fire panic at Phatthalung shopping mall

3 hours ago
Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang Pattaya News

Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang

3 hours ago
Suspect in Phatthalung shooting caught in Songkhla rubber plantation Crime News

Suspect in Phatthalung shooting caught in Songkhla rubber plantation

3 hours ago
Tsunami fears rattle Phuket as officials urge calm Phuket News

Tsunami fears rattle Phuket as officials urge calm

3 hours ago
Thai royal award celebrates Vietnam’s top teachers Thailand News

Thai royal award celebrates Vietnam’s top teachers

4 hours ago
Fire devastates commercial building in Pathum Thani Thailand News

Fire devastates commercial building in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Thai officer accused of land encroachment on self-help settlement Thailand News

Thai officer accused of land encroachment on self-help settlement

4 hours ago
Thai man admits killing 2 year old stepson for crying too much Thailand News

Thai man admits killing 2 year old stepson for crying too much

4 hours ago
Cat-astrophe in Pattaya: Faulty bug zapper blamed as fire guts bar Pattaya News

Cat-astrophe in Pattaya: Faulty bug zapper blamed as fire guts bar

4 hours ago
Government warns Thais: Nominee roles risk jail time Thailand News

Government warns Thais: Nominee roles risk jail time

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain with 39 provinces at risk Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain with 39 provinces at risk

4 hours ago
Deal or no deal? Thailand rocked by Trump&#8217;s 36% tariffs bomb Thailand News

Deal or no deal? Thailand rocked by Trump’s 36% tariffs bomb

5 hours ago
Last farewell: Thai-Swedish couple arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine Phuket News

Last farewell: Thai-Swedish couple arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine

5 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
215 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x