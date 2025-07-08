Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang

A teenage cannabis shop worker in Pattaya is living in fear after a brutal ambush by machete-wielding thugs left him battered, bloodied and terrified to return to work.

Nineteen-year-old Ananda Klangnongsang stepped forward to share his ordeal after the vicious attack, which took place at around 10.06pm on July 5 outside the shop where he works in Soi Kor Phai, South Pattaya. Security cameras captured part of the shocking incident, which has since been reported to Pattaya City Police.

According to Ananda, a gang of around seven young men, allegedly well-known troublemakers from the Sattahip area, stormed up to the store demanding to find one of his friends.

“They shouted things like, ‘You think you’re tough?’ and tried to lure me outside,” he said. “I told them I didn’t want any trouble. I just work here.”

Despite his pleas to be left alone, Ananda was forcibly dragged out of the shop and surrounded. The group unleashed a savage assault, punching and kicking him to the ground.

One thug brandished a machete and threatened to hack him to death. In desperation, Ananda grabbed a small fruit knife to defend himself but was quickly overpowered.

The young employee suffered multiple injuries in the onslaught, including a broken nose, a swollen eye socket and a deep cut on his forehead. His face was so badly bruised he could not open one eye.

“I’m scared for my safety,” Ananda said. “These guys are known thugs in Sattahip. I can’t go to work, and I don’t know what else they’ll do.”

Ananda believes the terrifying attack stemmed from an old grudge involving a man named Jack, a former intern at the shop who was not offered a permanent job after a trial period. The position instead went to one of Ananda’s friends, sparking resentment.

Jack allegedly began sending harassing messages and accused Ananda of taking sides in the dispute. Tensions escalated until Jack and his associates showed up to settle the score in the most violent way possible, reported Pattaya Mail.

Pattaya police have accepted Ananda’s complaint and are examining CCTV evidence as part of their investigation. Meanwhile, the young victim is appealing for urgent action to arrest the attackers and restore his sense of security.