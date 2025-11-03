New M81 motorway bans bikes, motorcycles, tractors

Royal Gazette order bars slow or non-motorised vehicles from Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi route

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 3, 2025, 10:44 AM
119 1 minute read
New M81 motorway bans bikes, motorcycles, tractors | Thaiger
M81 motorway | Photo via KhaoSod

Thailand’s Royal Gazette has issued a new directive banning several types of vehicles from using the new Motorway Route 81 (M81), which connects Bang Yai in Nonthaburi to Kanchanaburi.

The announcement, signed by the Director of Special Highways, was made under Section 54 of the Highways Act 1992 and came into effect on October 31, 2025.

The regulation prohibits the following vehicle types from entering the M81 motorway:

  1. Bicycles
  2. Motorcycles
  3. Three-wheeled vehicles
  4. Tractors
  5. Road rollers
  6. Agricultural vehicles
  7. Any vehicles powered by human or animal force, including carts and wagons

The M81 is a newly developed special highway designed to improve travel between Bangkok’s western suburbs and Kanchanaburi, cutting down travel times and easing congestion on local roads.

New M81 motorway bans bikes, motorcycles, tractors | News by Thaiger
M81 motorway route | Image via Department of Highways

However, the road is built exclusively for fast-moving motor vehicles and long-distance travel, making it unsuitable and now illegal for slower or non-motorised transport.

The announcement also repeals previous orders related to vehicle restrictions on this same motorway route.

The directive was officially dated October 29 but published on the Royal Gazette website on November 3.

Related Articles
New M81 motorway bans bikes, motorcycles, tractors | News by Thaiger
Royal Gazette document | Photo via KhaoSod

In a related Royal Gazette update, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) has introduced new traffic ticket formats, which took effect on August 4.

The revised design includes three updated formats to comply with the 2022 Administrative Fines Act. The new system replaces previous announcements from 2020 and 2021 and is part of efforts to modernise traffic enforcement.

One of the main formats will be used for tickets attached to vehicles and includes four colour-coded sheets: white (for the driver), yellow (for the administrative fines authority), pink (for the officer issuing the fine), and blue (as a record copy for the issuing department).

The police directive was issued under the Land Traffic Act and signed by the national police chief. The updated format is intended to streamline fine processing through the national police database.

Latest Thailand News
Debt drives Thai man to smash bank door seeking imprisonment | Thaiger Thailand News

Debt drives Thai man to smash bank door seeking imprisonment

2 seconds ago
New M81 motorway bans bikes, motorcycles, tractors | Thaiger Thailand News

New M81 motorway bans bikes, motorcycles, tractors

21 minutes ago
Australian man caught stealing phone and football jerseys from Phuket mall | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian man caught stealing phone and football jerseys from Phuket mall

32 minutes ago
Miss Universe Organization Warns of Unauthorized Dinner Event, Vows Legal Action | Thaiger Hot News

Miss Universe Organization Warns of Unauthorized Dinner Event, Vows Legal Action

52 minutes ago
Teen gunned down in Pattaya feud, reportedly sparked by an insult | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen gunned down in Pattaya feud, reportedly sparked by an insult

1 hour ago
Cambodian man allegedly murders Thai girlfriend and hangs himself in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cambodian man allegedly murders Thai girlfriend and hangs himself in Bangkok condo

1 hour ago
People’s Party launches anti-corruption campaign ahead of early election | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party launches anti-corruption campaign ahead of early election

1 hour ago
November 3: Thailand braces for heavy rainfall across 34 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

November 3: Thailand braces for heavy rainfall across 34 provinces

2 hours ago
Thailand reassures China, no casinos amid tourism boost | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand reassures China, no casinos amid tourism boost

18 hours ago
Full Moon Party cancelled in Thailand due to national mourning | Thaiger Pattaya Travel

Full Moon Party cancelled in Thailand due to national mourning

19 hours ago
Deputy mayor admits to fatal shooting in Prachin Buri home | Thaiger Thailand News

Deputy mayor admits to fatal shooting in Prachin Buri home

19 hours ago
Cambodia withdraws from Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia withdraws from Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand

21 hours ago
Bangkok police storm luxury suite, uncover drugs and illegal sex party | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police storm luxury suite, uncover drugs and illegal sex party

21 hours ago
Ex-chef arrested after Bangkok street robbery and police pursuit | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-chef arrested after Bangkok street robbery and police pursuit

21 hours ago
Princess Sirivannavari leads Thai fabric and craft competition | Thaiger Thailand News

Princess Sirivannavari leads Thai fabric and craft competition

23 hours ago
Pakistani DJ attacked by motorcycle gang in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pakistani DJ attacked by motorcycle gang in Pattaya

24 hours ago
Mother seeks justice after teen assault by 11 girls in Surat Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother seeks justice after teen assault by 11 girls in Surat Thani

1 day ago
Filipino transgender woman injures Ukrainian boyfriend in Pattaya stabbing incident | Thaiger Pattaya News

Filipino transgender woman injures Ukrainian boyfriend in Pattaya stabbing incident

1 day ago
Thai band&#8217;s cryptic numbers spark lotto buzz before big win | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai band’s cryptic numbers spark lotto buzz before big win

2 days ago
Thai welfare cardholders get year-end cash boost from November | Thaiger Economy News

Thai welfare cardholders get year-end cash boost from November

2 days ago
Co-payment scheme boost sends Thai shop sales soaring 80% | Thaiger Business News

Co-payment scheme boost sends Thai shop sales soaring 80%

2 days ago
Phuket transforms into open-air gallery for art biennale | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket transforms into open-air gallery for art biennale

2 days ago
GSB lottery hands out millions in November 1 prize draw | Thaiger Thailand News

GSB lottery hands out millions in November 1 prize draw

2 days ago
Ancient cart in Surin draws crowds chasing lucky numbers | Thaiger Thailand News

Ancient cart in Surin draws crowds chasing lucky numbers

2 days ago
NACC probes ex-PM Srettha over 10,000 baht digital wallet funds | Thaiger Politics News

NACC probes ex-PM Srettha over 10,000 baht digital wallet funds

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 3, 2025, 10:44 AM
119 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.