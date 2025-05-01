Chalong Police arrest youths after motorbike gang clash in Phuket

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 1, 2025
59 1 minute read
Chalong Police arrest youths after motorbike gang clash in Phuket
Ping pong bomb narrowly misses a target | Photo via Rawai Municipality/Phuket News

Chalong Police in Phuket have apprehended several youths following a gang-related incident involving rival members on motorbikes. The altercation, which occurred on Wiset Road in Rawai, included the use of multiple ping pong bombs.

CCTV footage from Rawai Municipality captured the event at 12.20am on April 26, showing over 20 youths on at least 10 motorbikes. One group chased a rival member, who, during his escape, had several ping pong bombs hurled at him, with one narrowly missing.

The incident gained attention online, prompting police action. On April 29, officers arrested three suspects involved in the attack at a location on Soi Thanuthep in Moo 8, Chalong. All three, from Phuket, are now in custody, and legal proceedings are underway.

Photographs from Chalong Police depicted six detained youths, alongside a collection of seized weapons, including ping pong bombs and shotgun cartridges. These cartridges are typically used in illegal homemade firearms.

Related Articles

Additionally, one of the youths was found in possession of a homemade machete, reported Phuket News.

Chalong Police arrest youths after motorbike gang clash in Phuket | News by Thaiger
Seized bombs and shotgun shells | Photo via Chalong Police

In similar Phuket news, police have arrested a 17 year old gang leader, known as ‘T’, following a raid that uncovered homemade bombs, a firearm, and ammunition. The arrest was part of a larger operation by Wichit police aimed at curbing street racing and youth violence involving underage biker gangs.

The investigation into a group of young individuals previously detained for curfew and traffic violations revealed more serious intentions, including the alleged creation of homemade explosives inspired by social media.

The “Villains” gang, reportedly consisting of over 15 youths aged 14 to 15, was led by ‘T’, who now faces multiple charges related to the illegal production and possession of explosives and unlicensed firearms. The bombs, cobbled together using gunpowder, rocks, paper, and black tape, were reportedly intended for use in violent clashes with rival gangs.

Latest Thailand News
Thai cuisine goes global with new Orchid Star programme Thailand News

Thai cuisine goes global with new Orchid Star programme

13 minutes ago
Drunk hospital director crashes into photographers in Chaiyaphum Thailand News

Drunk hospital director crashes into photographers in Chaiyaphum

17 minutes ago
Residents seek lucky incense numbers at Phetchabun ceremony Thailand News

Residents seek lucky incense numbers at Phetchabun ceremony

34 minutes ago
People&#8217;s Party demands probe into student visa misuse by Chinese nationals Thailand News

People’s Party demands probe into student visa misuse by Chinese nationals

46 minutes ago
Mother and son killed in Chon Buri truck collision Road deaths

Mother and son killed in Chon Buri truck collision

54 minutes ago
Chalong Police arrest youths after motorbike gang clash in Phuket Phuket News

Chalong Police arrest youths after motorbike gang clash in Phuket

1 hour ago
Thailand vows to tackle dual pricing after tourist complaints Thailand News

Thailand vows to tackle dual pricing after tourist complaints

1 hour ago
Drug raid in Phuket worker camps leads to three arrests Phuket News

Drug raid in Phuket worker camps leads to three arrests

2 hours ago
Ninja thief arrested in Pathum Thani after fraud spree Crime News

Ninja thief arrested in Pathum Thani after fraud spree

3 hours ago
Pattaya officers puzzled by foreign tourist’s erratic behaviour Pattaya News

Pattaya officers puzzled by foreign tourist’s erratic behaviour

3 hours ago
Police officer injured in Yala checkpoint shooting South Thailand News

Police officer injured in Yala checkpoint shooting

3 hours ago
Six million meth pills seized near Thai border by KNLA Crime News

Six million meth pills seized near Thai border by KNLA

3 hours ago
Chinese national arrested for overstaying visa in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Chinese national arrested for overstaying visa in Chiang Mai

4 hours ago
Motorcyclist tragically killed in Bang Kaeo road accident Road deaths

Motorcyclist tragically killed in Bang Kaeo road accident

4 hours ago
Water truck brake failure in Chon Buri causes no injuries Road deaths

Water truck brake failure in Chon Buri causes no injuries

4 hours ago
Senator faces Supreme Court over misleading PhD claims Thailand News

Senator faces Supreme Court over misleading PhD claims

4 hours ago
Autistic children rescued from storm drain in Chon Buri district Thailand News

Autistic children rescued from storm drain in Chon Buri district

5 hours ago
Police arrest suspect in Yasothon tattoo shop shooting Crime News

Police arrest suspect in Yasothon tattoo shop shooting

5 hours ago
Gunman surrenders after Ratchaburi restaurant shooting injures four Crime News

Gunman surrenders after Ratchaburi restaurant shooting injures four

5 hours ago
Thai court probes Thaksin Shinawatra&#8217;s prison sentence validity Thailand News

Thai court probes Thaksin Shinawatra’s prison sentence validity

5 hours ago
Lottery number frenzy empties stalls at Kham Chanod Thailand News

Lottery number frenzy empties stalls at Kham Chanod

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for summer storms with severe weather warnings Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for summer storms with severe weather warnings

5 hours ago
Fire at Rong Kluea Market damages warehouse and shops Thailand News

Fire at Rong Kluea Market damages warehouse and shops

6 hours ago
Phuket police crack down on teen gang with guns and bombs Phuket News

Phuket police crack down on teen gang with guns and bombs

20 hours ago
Fake police caught extorting migrant workers, employers in Bangkok Bangkok News

Fake police caught extorting migrant workers, employers in Bangkok

21 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 1, 2025
59 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Ukrainian woman vanishes after trashing Phuket condo

Ukrainian woman vanishes after trashing Phuket condo

21 hours ago
British ambassador issues cannabis warning in Phuket

British ambassador issues cannabis warning in Phuket

1 day ago
Foreign man injured after falling on jet ski while parasailing in Phuket

Foreign man injured after falling on jet ski while parasailing in Phuket

1 day ago
Drunk tourist walks naked through Phuket, sparks outrage

Drunk tourist walks naked through Phuket, sparks outrage

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x