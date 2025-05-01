Chalong Police arrest youths after motorbike gang clash in Phuket

Chalong Police in Phuket have apprehended several youths following a gang-related incident involving rival members on motorbikes. The altercation, which occurred on Wiset Road in Rawai, included the use of multiple ping pong bombs.

CCTV footage from Rawai Municipality captured the event at 12.20am on April 26, showing over 20 youths on at least 10 motorbikes. One group chased a rival member, who, during his escape, had several ping pong bombs hurled at him, with one narrowly missing.

The incident gained attention online, prompting police action. On April 29, officers arrested three suspects involved in the attack at a location on Soi Thanuthep in Moo 8, Chalong. All three, from Phuket, are now in custody, and legal proceedings are underway.

Photographs from Chalong Police depicted six detained youths, alongside a collection of seized weapons, including ping pong bombs and shotgun cartridges. These cartridges are typically used in illegal homemade firearms.

Additionally, one of the youths was found in possession of a homemade machete, reported Phuket News.

In similar Phuket news, police have arrested a 17 year old gang leader, known as ‘T’, following a raid that uncovered homemade bombs, a firearm, and ammunition. The arrest was part of a larger operation by Wichit police aimed at curbing street racing and youth violence involving underage biker gangs.

The investigation into a group of young individuals previously detained for curfew and traffic violations revealed more serious intentions, including the alleged creation of homemade explosives inspired by social media.

The “Villains” gang, reportedly consisting of over 15 youths aged 14 to 15, was led by ‘T’, who now faces multiple charges related to the illegal production and possession of explosives and unlicensed firearms. The bombs, cobbled together using gunpowder, rocks, paper, and black tape, were reportedly intended for use in violent clashes with rival gangs.