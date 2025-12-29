Thai Air Force urges calm after Belarus cargo plane lands in Cambodia

Photo via Facebook/ Army Military Force

Key insights from the news

  • The Royal Thai Armed Forces urged calm after a Belarus cargo plane reportedly landed in Cambodia shortly after a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia took effect, raising concerns about potential weapons shipments.
  • The cargo aircraft, an Ilyushin IL-62MGr, was tracked from Belarus to Cambodia, reportedly avoiding Thai airspace, which led to suspicions of a link to ongoing border tensions.
  • Prapas Sonjaidee from the Thai military reassured the public that both countries are committed to the ceasefire and monitoring mechanisms, emphasizing that any use of weapons would be reported to international organizations.
  • A subsequent report noted another cargo plane, a Boeing 747-400F from China, landed in Cambodia carrying humanitarian aid, clarifying that not all cargo activity is related to military tensions.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces urged the public not to panic after reports of an alleged weapons shipment a cargo aircraft from Belarus to Cambodia shortly after a ceasefire agreement took effect, stressing that Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) are closely monitoring the situation.

Concern first arose on Saturday, December 27, when the unofficial military-focused Facebook page Army Military Force reported the arrival of a cargo aircraft in Cambodia. The page shared an image of the aircraft and wrote…

“Here we go again! Just a few hours after the ceasefire came into effect, there are reports of worth monitoring aerial activity. A cargo plane, model Ilyushin IL-62MGr, flight RDA2275, registration EW-450TR, was spotted entering Phnom Penh, Cambodia.”

According to the page, the aircraft had reportedly left Belarus, stopped in Mombasa in Kenya, and continued to Cambodia. The page also claimed the plane avoided Thai airspace, instead flying over Malaysia.

No information was available regarding the cargo onboard, but the page raised suspicions that the aircraft may have been carrying weapons from Belarus to Cambodia as Belarus is a close ally of Russia. The page stated that the shipment could be linked to ongoing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Royal Thai Air Force Prapas Sonjaidee
Prapas Sonjaidee | Photo via Royal Thai Ai​r Force

The report sparked public concern, especially as the ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia had only been signed earlier that same day in Malaysia at around 10am. Many people worried that the situation could deteriorate again, recalling past ceasefires that failed to prevent further clashes.

In response, Prapas Sonjaidee, Director of the Press Centre on the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation, addressed the concerns. He said Thailand and Cambodia remain committed to implementing the ceasefire measures and resuming joint activities as outlined in the agreement, which includes monitoring and control mechanisms.

Prapas stressed that if any weapons were used after the ceasefire, evidence would be collected and reported to international organisations. He added that Thailand still reserves the right to defend itself if necessary.

He urged the public to trust the military, saying authorities are fully aware of the aircraft’s origin, destination, flight path, cargo capacity, and operational range. He added that intelligence units are closely tracking the situation.

Photo via Facebook/ Army Military Force

The RTAF also reassured the public that protective measures remain in place and that people may contact the military directly if they have concerns or questions.

Further developments were reported on Sunday, December 28, when Army Military Force posted that another cargo aircraft, a Boeing 747-400F operated by Air China, landed at Techo International Airport in Kandal province, Cambodia, after flying from Shanghai.

Chinese officials later clarified that the aircraft was delivering emergency humanitarian aid to Cambodia, stating that civilians had been affected by the recent border clashes.

