BMA accelerates project to formalise street food vendors

Singapore-inspired food hub set for early 2026 opening, moving vendors into regulated, purpose-built stalls

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025
139 1 minute read
BMA accelerates project to formalise street food vendors | Thaiger
Street food at a night market in Pai, Thailand | Photo via Andrey

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is advancing its plan to formalise the city’s street food scene with the construction of the Lumphini Hawker Centre, a pilot project scheduled for completion in early 2026.

Located on Ratchadamri Road next to Lumphini Park, the construction began in June 2025 and is part of a wider BMA initiative to reorganise the city’s sidewalks, improve public safety, and ensure accessibility.

The BMA confirmed that the open-air facility is designed to house 88 vendors per shift, operating in two daily rotations: 5am to 4pm, and 4pm to midnight.

BMA spokesperson Aekvarunyoo Amrapala stated that the centre’s primary goal is to alleviate hardship for low-income earners while raising food safety standards. To achieve this, priority for stall allocation will be given to vendors previously displaced from the Sarasin Road area.

Eligibility for stalls is specifically restricted to Thai nationals who hold a State Welfare Card or have an annual income below 180,000 baht.

The push for regulation comes amid mixed public sentiment regarding street vending. A recent Nida Poll survey indicated that over 92% of Bangkok residents purchase from street vendors, confirming the practice’s role in the social fabric due to convenience and affordability.

BMA accelerates project to formalise street food vendors | News by Thaiger
Food at a market in Bangkok | Photo via Mineia Martin/Pexels

However, the survey also found that 59% of respondents favoured allowing vending only on wide sidewalks, reflecting the ongoing conflict over public space.

Related Articles

Bangkok Post reported that the current initiative echoes a long-standing conflict over public space. A similar clearance campaign under former Governor Sukhumbhand Paribatra in 2016 displaced over 10,000 vendors across 23 districts.

BMA officials maintain that the Singapore-inspired hawker centre model provides a necessary balance, blending regulation with shared facilities. The BMA is also simultaneously enforcing stricter rules in other parts of the city, limiting vending to designated areas to keep pavements clear for pedestrians.

Latest Thailand News
BMA accelerates project to formalise street food vendors | Thaiger Bangkok News

BMA accelerates project to formalise street food vendors

1 hour ago
Phuket drug bust nets two suspects, large meth haul | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug bust nets two suspects, large meth haul

2 hours ago
Drunk driver arrested after sleeping at Pattaya intersection | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk driver arrested after sleeping at Pattaya intersection

2 hours ago
Army commander accuses Cambodia of staged border provocation | Thaiger Thailand News

Army commander accuses Cambodia of staged border provocation

3 hours ago
Pheu Thai challenges Bhumjaithai charter draft on public role | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai challenges Bhumjaithai charter draft on public role

3 hours ago
Drunken argument over work ends in assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunken argument over work ends in assault in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

4 hours ago
Bhumibol Bridges to shine bright on Nawamintharathirat Day | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumibol Bridges to shine bright on Nawamintharathirat Day

22 hours ago
Fake amulet expert steals collectibles worth over 2 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake amulet expert steals collectibles worth over 2 million baht

22 hours ago
Girl, 10, tragically dies from electric shock in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Girl, 10, tragically dies from electric shock in Buriram

23 hours ago
Flooding impacts 17 provinces in Thailand, affecting 340,000 residents | Thaiger Thailand News

Flooding impacts 17 provinces in Thailand, affecting 340,000 residents

23 hours ago
Phuket police hunt foreigners after Patong Beach fireworks incident | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police hunt foreigners after Patong Beach fireworks incident

1 day ago
American man, 70, dies in fall from Chon Buri condo | Thaiger Thailand News

American man, 70, dies in fall from Chon Buri condo

1 day ago
Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Samui for counterfeit currency scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Samui for counterfeit currency scam

1 day ago
Newborn abandoned in Pattaya dormitory, police investigate | Thaiger Pattaya News

Newborn abandoned in Pattaya dormitory, police investigate

1 day ago
Father faces charges for attacking dog after it bit child in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Father faces charges for attacking dog after it bit child in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Thai army finds anti-tank mine in Sa Kaeo border area | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army finds anti-tank mine in Sa Kaeo border area

1 day ago
New RTAF chief to train female pilots and boost drones | Thaiger Aviation News

New RTAF chief to train female pilots and boost drones

2 days ago
New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours | Thaiger Transport News

New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours

2 days ago
Thaksin may teach English in prison instead of hard labour | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin may teach English in prison instead of hard labour

2 days ago
Israeli tourist boom sparks tension on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli tourist boom sparks tension on Koh Pha Ngan

2 days ago
Bangkok shopper says staff ignored her after fall broke bone (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok shopper says staff ignored her after fall broke bone (video)

2 days ago
Thai Airways revamp board with zero-tolerance corruption vow | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways revamp board with zero-tolerance corruption vow

2 days ago
Wrong-way rider killed in fatal Phuket motorbike crash | Thaiger Phuket News

Wrong-way rider killed in fatal Phuket motorbike crash

2 days ago
Thai minister claims 40 million baht bribe tied to scam crackdown | Thaiger Politics News

Thai minister claims 40 million baht bribe tied to scam crackdown

2 days ago
Bangkok News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025
139 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.