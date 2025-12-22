US trade deal on hold as tariffs could rise if border conflict drags on

Commerce ministry says any agreement must wait for new parliament and cabinet, while technical talks with Washington continue

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 22, 2025, 11:04 AM
56 2 minutes read
US trade deal on hold as tariffs could rise if border conflict drags on | Thaiger

A senior official at Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce has warned that any trade deal with the United States cannot be finalized until a new parliament and cabinet are in place, as concerns grow that Washington could raise tariffs if fighting between Thailand and Cambodia is not resolved.

Speaking on Friday, Chotima Iamsawadikul, director-general of the Department of International Trade Negotiations, said the current caretaker government lacks the authority to sign binding trade agreements. Any deal reached with the United States would need approval from a newly formed cabinet and endorsement by the House of Representatives, which was dissolved on December 12 by caretaker prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Her comments come as Thailand faces a 19% import tariff imposed by the United States, and amid warnings from US President Donald Trump that tariffs could be raised further if the Thailand-Cambodia conflict continues.

Chotima confirmed that technical discussions with the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington are ongoing. These talks focus on tariff structures, market access for goods and services, investment rules, and non-tariff barriers. However, she stressed that even if technical negotiations conclude successfully, Thailand cannot sign or implement any agreement until a new government is formed, which is expected no earlier than May 2026.

The timing is politically sensitive. A Thai delegation led by foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow is attending an ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, where regional leaders are under pressure to help broker a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia. Officials acknowledge that progress on border peace could directly affect trade relations with major partners, including the United States.

Chotima said President Trump has already signaled that tariffs could be increased if peace is not restored, following recent discussions with Anutin. She added that Thailand’s current tariff exposure remains unchanged for now, but the risk of escalation remains real.

Technical negotiations have also focused heavily on sanitary and phytosanitary standards, particularly agricultural products such as pork. Issues under review include the use of growth promoters and health risk assessments of processing facilities, with input from the Department of Livestock Development.

Related Articles

Another sticking point is local content rules, known as regional value content. The United States is currently negotiating similar rules with China, and Thai officials expect Washington to wait for those talks to conclude before applying consistent standards globally.

Despite progress at the technical level, officials acknowledge that Thailand’s caretaker status creates unavoidable delays. Once a new government is formed, any agreement will require cabinet approval and parliamentary ratification before it can be signed.

Business groups remain uneasy. The United States is Thailand’s largest export market, and officials warn that higher tariffs or a stalled deal could seriously damage export prospects in 2026.

Source: Matichon

Latest Thailand News
Teacher accused of kneeing student in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Teacher accused of kneeing student in Udon Thani

24 minutes ago
Phuket van driver faces fine and licence suspension for striking foreigner | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver faces fine and licence suspension for striking foreigner

41 minutes ago
Drones, checkpoints ready for Bangkok New Year period | Thaiger Thailand News

Drones, checkpoints ready for Bangkok New Year period

1 hour ago
Danish man and Thai woman intervened while having sex off Pattaya beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Danish man and Thai woman intervened while having sex off Pattaya beach

1 hour ago
Thai marine officer loses foot to Cambodian mine near border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai marine officer loses foot to Cambodian mine near border

20 hours ago
Phuket launches &#8216;One District, One Creative Space&#8217; for cultural growth | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket launches ‘One District, One Creative Space’ for cultural growth

20 hours ago
Thai Army Nurse Honoured with Royal Cremation in Kalasin | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Army Nurse Honoured with Royal Cremation in Kalasin

21 hours ago
Man shot dead in Chon Buri love triangle dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Man shot dead in Chon Buri love triangle dispute

22 hours ago
Ex-minister Prasert to be questioned over Singapore MoU with money launderer | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-minister Prasert to be questioned over Singapore MoU with money launderer

22 hours ago
Canadian mother arrested in Phuket for assaulting her two children | Thaiger Phuket News

Canadian mother arrested in Phuket for assaulting her two children

22 hours ago
Bhumjaithai Party gains momentum as key player in Thai elections | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai Party gains momentum as key player in Thai elections

23 hours ago
Series of Earthquakes Felt Near Thailand as Regional Seismic Activity Intensifies | Thaiger Thailand News

Series of Earthquakes Felt Near Thailand as Regional Seismic Activity Intensifies

23 hours ago
Thai music icon Manas Pitisant passes away at age 98 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai music icon Manas Pitisant passes away at age 98

23 hours ago
Southern Thailand Flooding Update: Travel Conditions Stabilize Across the Region | Thaiger Thailand News

Southern Thailand Flooding Update: Travel Conditions Stabilize Across the Region

1 day ago
Chonburi raids uncover 200 migrant workers violating Thai immigration laws | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chonburi raids uncover 200 migrant workers violating Thai immigration laws

1 day ago
Widespread Power Outages on December 21st in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Widespread Power Outages on December 21st in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi

1 day ago
US pushes for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire compliance by next week | Thaiger Thailand News

US pushes for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire compliance by next week

1 day ago
Thai Troops Recapture Hill 350 Near Ta Kwai Temple as Bodies of Fallen Soldiers Recovered | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Troops Recapture Hill 350 Near Ta Kwai Temple as Bodies of Fallen Soldiers Recovered

2 days ago
Thai Air Force Bombs Casino Near Trat Border Amid Escalating Clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force Bombs Casino Near Trat Border Amid Escalating Clashes

2 days ago
Thai Navy Fires Warning Shots After Cambodian Vessel Enters Thai Waters | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Navy Fires Warning Shots After Cambodian Vessel Enters Thai Waters

2 days ago
M6 Motorway Offers 196 Kilometers of Free Travel During New Year Holiday | Thaiger Thailand News

M6 Motorway Offers 196 Kilometers of Free Travel During New Year Holiday

2 days ago
Fire Destroys Shops at Rong Kluea Market on Thai-Cambodian Border | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire Destroys Shops at Rong Kluea Market on Thai-Cambodian Border

2 days ago
Foreign man cheats eating challenge in Bangkok for 20,000-baht prize | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man cheats eating challenge in Bangkok for 20,000-baht prize

3 days ago
Soldiers feed animals left behind after evacuations in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Thailand News

Soldiers feed animals left behind after evacuations in Sa Kaeo

3 days ago
NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition | Thaiger Events

NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition

3 days ago
Economy NewsPolitics NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 22, 2025, 11:04 AM
56 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.