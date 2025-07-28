Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border

Evacuation zones widen as conflict intensifies

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 28, 2025
952 2 minutes read
Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Residents in Chalerm Phrakiat, Lahan Sai, and Non Dindaeng districts in Buriram were evacuated following artillery shell impacts in Lahan Sai amid renewed hostilities yesterday, July 27. Earlier, only those in Ban Kruat district had been evacuated.

The closure of 85 schools near the border in Ban Kruat and Lahan Sai districts has been announced by educational officials in Buriram. Rescue teams relocated people with disabilities, elderly residents, children, and bedridden patients from their homes and hospitals.

Patients and medical staff were moved from Chalerm Phrakiat Hospital, located approximately 45 kilometres from the border, and Lahan Sai Hospital, about 30 kilometres away, for safety, leaving only emergency personnel to manage referrals.

Those evacuated were transferred to Chamni Hospital in Chamni district, about 80 kilometres from the border, and Lam Plai Mat Hospital in Lam Plai Mat district, around 100 kilometres away.

A survey of the Thai-Cambodian border area revealed that over 90% of residents had fled, as estimated by local authorities. Pornsak Meekaew, village head of Ban Thaen Thap Thai, stated that security teams remain ready to protect the remaining civilians and property. He urged the community to trust local officials and expressed sympathy for displaced patients, highlighting the shelling as a blatant disregard for civilian safety.

In tambon Bueng Charoen, Ban Kruat district, villagers abandoned a funeral on the evening of July 26 due to artillery fire, with only a few men staying to complete the cremation.

Thai-Cambodian border

Related Articles

Sarawut Pasee, a seafood vendor, demonstrated solidarity by distributing free seafood to soldiers and evacuees and selling the rest at half price before closing his shop to join his family at a shelter. He had stocked over 100 kilograms of seafood the previous day, resulting in losses of nearly 40,000 baht (US$1,230).

Meanwhile, at Ban Laem border in Chanthaburi, over 20,000 Cambodian workers returned home yesterday, July 27. In Trat, at the Had Lek permanent border crossing in Khlong Yai district, large groups of Thais and Cambodians hurried to return home after clashes in tambon Chamrak. Cambodians returned to Koh Kong, while 117 Thai garment workers were repatriated under district officials’ supervision on July 26.

Tambon Chamrak was mostly deserted after pre-dawn shelling on July 26, with homes shuttered and residents relocated to central Trat. Defence volunteers and municipal workers stayed behind.

Despite the tensions, the Tourism Authority of Thailand‘s Trat office reported that travel to major islands such as Koh Kood, Koh Mak, and Koh Chang remains unaffected. Korakot Opas, director of the TAT office, stated that the conflict zones are distant from tourist areas. Tour boats continue to operate, and accommodations are open for business, reported Bangkok Post.

Officials are keeping a close watch on the situation, affirming that much of Trat is safe and accessible for visitors.

Latest Thailand News
Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes

19 minutes ago
Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video)

1 hour ago
French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket

4 hours ago
Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border

4 hours ago
Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park | Thaiger Thailand News

Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park

4 hours ago
Cambodian rocket attack on Sisaket kills one, injures another | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian rocket attack on Sisaket kills one, injures another

6 hours ago
Phuket motorcyclist killed in crash with drunk driver on Thepkrasattri Road | Thaiger Road deaths

Phuket motorcyclist killed in crash with drunk driver on Thepkrasattri Road

6 hours ago
Phuket drug raids intensify, over 40 arrests made in crackdown | Thaiger Crime News

Phuket drug raids intensify, over 40 arrests made in crackdown

6 hours ago
Saudi tourist found dead after Bang Tao Beach disappearance | Thaiger Phuket News

Saudi tourist found dead after Bang Tao Beach disappearance

7 hours ago
Nongprue police arrest drug dealer in undercover sting operation | Thaiger Crime News

Nongprue police arrest drug dealer in undercover sting operation

7 hours ago
Thai officials to attend ASEAN peace talks in Kuala Lumpur | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai officials to attend ASEAN peace talks in Kuala Lumpur

7 hours ago
Van crash in Phuket leaves driver seriously injured | Thaiger Road deaths

Van crash in Phuket leaves driver seriously injured

7 hours ago
Chiang Rai declares red alert amid severe flooding crisis (video) | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai declares red alert amid severe flooding crisis (video)

7 hours ago
AEROTHAI ensures Thai flights unaffected by border tension | Thaiger Aviation News

AEROTHAI ensures Thai flights unaffected by border tension

8 hours ago
Thai officials repatriate bodies of Cambodian soldiers after clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai officials repatriate bodies of Cambodian soldiers after clashes

8 hours ago
Man drowns in Samut Prakan canal despite rescue attempt | Thaiger Thailand News

Man drowns in Samut Prakan canal despite rescue attempt

8 hours ago
Five arrested in Bangkok drug party bust at luxury condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Five arrested in Bangkok drug party bust at luxury condo

8 hours ago
Body of missing swimmer found at Nai Thon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Body of missing swimmer found at Nai Thon Beach

1 day ago
Thai police arrest suspected Cambodian spy near Surin border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police arrest suspected Cambodian spy near Surin border

1 day ago
Phuket police arrest 43 in anti-drug raids across 26 sites | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police arrest 43 in anti-drug raids across 26 sites

1 day ago
Thailand seeks slot waiver amid drop in Chinese tourists | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand seeks slot waiver amid drop in Chinese tourists

1 day ago
Cambodian military attack damages Thai heritage site with rockets | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian military attack damages Thai heritage site with rockets

1 day ago
Rail services to Ban Khlong Luek halted amid border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Rail services to Ban Khlong Luek halted amid border tensions

1 day ago
Thailand faces drought risk by 2026 amid ongoing flooding concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand faces drought risk by 2026 amid ongoing flooding concerns

1 day ago
Phuket invests 50 million baht in underpass lighting upgrades | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket invests 50 million baht in underpass lighting upgrades

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 28, 2025
952 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x