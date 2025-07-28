Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border

Residents in Chalerm Phrakiat, Lahan Sai, and Non Dindaeng districts in Buriram were evacuated following artillery shell impacts in Lahan Sai amid renewed hostilities yesterday, July 27. Earlier, only those in Ban Kruat district had been evacuated.

The closure of 85 schools near the border in Ban Kruat and Lahan Sai districts has been announced by educational officials in Buriram. Rescue teams relocated people with disabilities, elderly residents, children, and bedridden patients from their homes and hospitals.

Patients and medical staff were moved from Chalerm Phrakiat Hospital, located approximately 45 kilometres from the border, and Lahan Sai Hospital, about 30 kilometres away, for safety, leaving only emergency personnel to manage referrals.

Those evacuated were transferred to Chamni Hospital in Chamni district, about 80 kilometres from the border, and Lam Plai Mat Hospital in Lam Plai Mat district, around 100 kilometres away.

A survey of the Thai-Cambodian border area revealed that over 90% of residents had fled, as estimated by local authorities. Pornsak Meekaew, village head of Ban Thaen Thap Thai, stated that security teams remain ready to protect the remaining civilians and property. He urged the community to trust local officials and expressed sympathy for displaced patients, highlighting the shelling as a blatant disregard for civilian safety.

In tambon Bueng Charoen, Ban Kruat district, villagers abandoned a funeral on the evening of July 26 due to artillery fire, with only a few men staying to complete the cremation.

Thai-Cambodian border

Sarawut Pasee, a seafood vendor, demonstrated solidarity by distributing free seafood to soldiers and evacuees and selling the rest at half price before closing his shop to join his family at a shelter. He had stocked over 100 kilograms of seafood the previous day, resulting in losses of nearly 40,000 baht (US$1,230).

Meanwhile, at Ban Laem border in Chanthaburi, over 20,000 Cambodian workers returned home yesterday, July 27. In Trat, at the Had Lek permanent border crossing in Khlong Yai district, large groups of Thais and Cambodians hurried to return home after clashes in tambon Chamrak. Cambodians returned to Koh Kong, while 117 Thai garment workers were repatriated under district officials’ supervision on July 26.

Tambon Chamrak was mostly deserted after pre-dawn shelling on July 26, with homes shuttered and residents relocated to central Trat. Defence volunteers and municipal workers stayed behind.

Despite the tensions, the Tourism Authority of Thailand‘s Trat office reported that travel to major islands such as Koh Kood, Koh Mak, and Koh Chang remains unaffected. Korakot Opas, director of the TAT office, stated that the conflict zones are distant from tourist areas. Tour boats continue to operate, and accommodations are open for business, reported Bangkok Post.

Officials are keeping a close watch on the situation, affirming that much of Trat is safe and accessible for visitors.