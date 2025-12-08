Buriram village chief confirms that no BM-21 rockets has hit homes

The village head confirms that no BM-21 rockets have fallen on homes in the Buriram area. One resident with a heart condition died while evacuating.

Today, December 8, reporters stated that at 8.30am, the 2nd Army Area posted that Cambodian forces had fired BM-21 rockets into Thai civilian areas in Ban Sai Tho 10, Ban Kruat district, Buriram province.

Evacuations then follow, especially among the 30% of residents who had remained in their homes. People in the red zone, particularly along the border in Lahan Sai district, began evacuating even though no official evacuation order had been issued. Authorities also ordered the immediate closure of schools.

Wuttikai Chimngam, the village head of Ban Sai Tho 10 Tai, Village No. 2, Saitaku subdistrict, Ban Kruat district, Buriram, confirmed that no BM-21 rockets had struck any houses in the area. However, he acknowledged that the situation remained tense.

Tem Ramnee, a 76 year old resident of Nong Mai Ngam subdistrict, Ban Kruat district, said she only brought some clothes to the evacuation centre. She added that she didn’t know how long she would have to stay this time.

She also expressed anger, saying she wanted Thai soldiers to eliminate all Cambodian troops because she was furious over their provocation.

Khaosod reported that Lahan Sai Hospital had now begun moving patients out of the area after hearing continuous artillery fire. This hospital had not evacuated earlier, like Ban Kruat Hospital, due to initially believing the situation wouldn’t escalate.

Multiple sources reported that one person died overnight at the temporary evacuation centre at Chang International Circuit. The deceased was 55 year old Prayat, a resident of Prasat subdistrict, Ban Kruat district, Buriram. He had a pre-existing heart condition and died shortly after arriving at the shelter the night before.

In related news, Cambodian soldiers launched multiple attacks along the Thai-Cambodian border this morning, killing one Thai soldier and injuring four others.