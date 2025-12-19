NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition

NEON Countdown, Asia’s premier New Year’s Eve electronic music festival, proudly announces its 10-year anniversary edition, returning bigger, bolder, and more electrifying than ever before. Happening on December 30 to 31, the festival enters a new era as it moves to its monumental new home: Rajamangala National Stadium, Thailand’s largest and most iconic venue.

Marking a decade of unforgettable memories, NEON Countdown 2025 is set to redefine how Asia celebrates the New Year.

A lineup like never before: Global icons, premier talent & a world-exclusive debut

This year’s lineup delivers one of NEON’s strongest artist rosters to date, anchored by a historic, first-ever performance that will make global headlines.

Headline performers include:

Hardwell b2b W&W (World Premiere)

A groundbreaking debut collaboration between two of the biggest forces in mainstage dance music. This exclusive back-to-back is set to be one of the most talked-about festival moments of 2025.

Amelie Lens

The techno powerhouse known for her deeply hypnotic and high-intensity sets brings her global dominance to Bangkok.

Alesso

Loved for his emotionally charged progressive anthems, Alesso promises a euphoric journey from start to finish.

KSHMR

Renowned for cinematic storytelling and culture-blending sounds, KSHMR returns with a dynamic and immersive performance.

Nicky Romero

A mainstage favourite known for his polished productions and high-energy presence.

Dimension

One of drum & bass’s most exciting names, promising explosive,e high-impact, adrenaline-fueled energy.

Third Party

Masters of melodic and anthemic progressive house, celebrated for their uplifting, emotional sound.

Timmy Trumpet

A global entertainer who fuses live trumpet performance with explosive festival drops.

Mesto

A rising force in future house, known for fresh, youthful sound design and dancefloor-ready melodies.



An interview with one of the headliners, Hardwell

1. You’re headlining NEON Countdown, one of Thailand’s biggest New Year EDM festivals. What makes a New Year’s Eve crowd different from a regular festival crowd?

“New Year’s Eve is always a unique experience. The whole crowd are counting down to a new chapter in their lives, and as a DJ, you get to control the energy leading into that. You’re not just dropping records; you’re creating memories that stick with people for years. That midnight drop? So, it has to be something really special to give the crowd that big moment they’re all looking for. That’s the challenge, and that’s what I love so much about playing NYE parties.”

2. What does it mean to you to be part of the Thai people’s New Year celebration at NEON Countdown?

“It’s such an honour. Thailand has always had a special place in my heart. The energy, the culture, the way people live and love music here, it’s amazing. To be headlining NEON Countdown, one of the biggest stages in the country, and doing it on New Year’s Eve, with the first-ever B2B with W&W? That’s something I’ll never forget.”

3. Have you had time to explore Thailand beyond shows? Any favourite places, food, or memories here?

“Afraid not too much sadly as it’s usually in and out due to my busy schedule, but hopefully will get more time to explore on this trip. Food-wise, I love dishes like Pad Krapow, Tom Yum, plus the street food is always next level. But honestly, it’s the people who make it special. Every time I come back, I feel welcomed with open arms. That energy stays with you, and it’s why I keep coming back.”

New venue, new era: Rajamangala National Stadium

For the first time ever, NEON Countdown takes over Rajamangala National Stadium, enabling a fully scaled festival experience with:

Expanded production capabilities

Larger stage architecture and immersive visuals

Improved crowd flow, comfort, and accessibility

Elevated food, beverage, and premium service zones



This move marks a major step forward for the festival as it celebrates its 10-year milestone.

Anniversary features: 360° fireworks & elevated production

To honour a decade of NEON Countdown, attendees will experience:

A 360-degree fireworks display envelops the stadium at midnight

A reimagined mainstage design with enhanced lighting, lasers, and multimedia elements

A refreshed festival identity , anchored by this year’s defining slogan: “THE TIME IS NOW.”

Ticketing Information

Designed to remain accessible to fans while offering premium options for comfort and exclusivity:

2-Day Passes

General Admission (GA) : 4,500 Thai baht

Thai baht VIP Pass : 7,000 Thai baht



Single-Day Tickets

December 30 Single Day : 3,500 Thai baht

Thai baht December 31 Single Day : 3,500 Thai baht

(NEON has intentionally maintained an equal NYE price to ensure all fans have fair access to a meaningful New Year’s experience.)

Tickets are available via www.neoncountdown.asia, with exceptionally high demand expected due to the world-exclusive Hardwell b2b W&W debut and the move to Rajamangala National Stadium.

