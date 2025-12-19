NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: December 19, 2025, 4:46 PM
68 3 minutes read
NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition | Thaiger

NEON Countdown, Asia’s premier New Year’s Eve electronic music festival, proudly announces its 10-year anniversary edition, returning bigger, bolder, and more electrifying than ever before. Happening on December 30 to 31, the festival enters a new era as it moves to its monumental new home: Rajamangala National Stadium, Thailand’s largest and most iconic venue.

Marking a decade of unforgettable memories, NEON Countdown 2025 is set to redefine how Asia celebrates the New Year.

A lineup like never before: Global icons, premier talent & a world-exclusive debut

This year’s lineup delivers one of NEON’s strongest artist rosters to date, anchored by a historic, first-ever performance that will make global headlines.

Headline performers include:

NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition | News by Thaiger

  • Hardwell b2b W&W (World Premiere)
     A groundbreaking debut collaboration between two of the biggest forces in mainstage dance music. This exclusive back-to-back is set to be one of the most talked-about festival moments of 2025.
  • Amelie Lens
     The techno powerhouse known for her deeply hypnotic and high-intensity sets brings her global dominance to Bangkok.
  • Alesso
     Loved for his emotionally charged progressive anthems, Alesso promises a euphoric journey from start to finish.
  • KSHMR
     Renowned for cinematic storytelling and culture-blending sounds, KSHMR returns with a dynamic and immersive performance.
  • Nicky Romero
     A mainstage favourite known for his polished productions and high-energy presence.
  • Dimension
    One of drum & bass’s most exciting names, promising explosive,e high-impact, adrenaline-fueled energy.
  • Third Party
     Masters of melodic and anthemic progressive house, celebrated for their uplifting, emotional sound.
  • Timmy Trumpet
     A global entertainer who fuses live trumpet performance with explosive festival drops.
  • Mesto
     A rising force in future house, known for fresh, youthful sound design and dancefloor-ready melodies.

An interview with one of the headliners, Hardwell

NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition | News by Thaiger
Hardwell | Photo taken from Hardwell’s Facebook page

1. You’re headlining NEON Countdown, one of Thailand’s biggest New Year EDM festivals. What makes a New Year’s Eve crowd different from a regular festival crowd?

“New Year’s Eve is always a unique experience. The whole crowd are counting down to a new chapter in their lives, and as a DJ, you get to control the energy leading into that. You’re not just dropping records; you’re creating memories that stick with people for years. That midnight drop? So, it has to be something really special to give the crowd that big moment they’re all looking for. That’s the challenge, and that’s what I love so much about playing NYE parties.”

Related Articles

2. What does it mean to you to be part of the Thai people’s New Year celebration at NEON Countdown?

“It’s such an honour. Thailand has always had a special place in my heart. The energy, the culture, the way people live and love music here, it’s amazing. To be headlining NEON Countdown, one of the biggest stages in the country, and doing it on New Year’s Eve, with the first-ever B2B with W&W? That’s something I’ll never forget.”

3. Have you had time to explore Thailand beyond shows? Any favourite places, food, or memories here?

“Afraid not too much sadly as it’s usually in and out due to my busy schedule, but hopefully will get more time to explore on this trip. Food-wise, I love dishes like Pad Krapow, Tom Yum, plus the street food is always next level. But honestly, it’s the people who make it special. Every time I come back, I feel welcomed with open arms. That energy stays with you, and it’s why I keep coming back.”

New venue, new era: Rajamangala National Stadium

NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition | News by Thaiger

For the first time ever, NEON Countdown takes over Rajamangala National Stadium, enabling a fully scaled festival experience with:

  • Expanded production capabilities
  • Larger stage architecture and immersive visuals
  • Improved crowd flow, comfort, and accessibility
  • Elevated food, beverage, and premium service zones

This move marks a major step forward for the festival as it celebrates its 10-year milestone.

Anniversary features: 360° fireworks & elevated production

To honour a decade of NEON Countdown, attendees will experience:

  • A 360-degree fireworks display envelops the stadium at midnight
  • A reimagined mainstage design with enhanced lighting, lasers, and multimedia elements
  • A refreshed festival identity, anchored by this year’s defining slogan: “THE TIME IS NOW.”

Ticketing Information

NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition | News by Thaiger

Designed to remain accessible to fans while offering premium options for comfort and exclusivity:

2-Day Passes

  • General Admission (GA): 4,500 Thai baht
  • VIP Pass: 7,000 Thai baht

Single-Day Tickets

  • December 30 Single Day: 3,500 Thai baht
  • December 31 Single Day: 3,500 Thai baht

(NEON has intentionally maintained an equal NYE price to ensure all fans have fair access to a meaningful New Year’s experience.)

Tickets are available via www.neoncountdown.asia, with exceptionally high demand expected due to the world-exclusive Hardwell b2b W&W debut and the move to Rajamangala National Stadium.

Press Release

Latest Thailand News
Soldiers feed animals left behind after evacuations in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Thailand News

Soldiers feed animals left behind after evacuations in Sa Kaeo

33 seconds ago
NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition | Thaiger Events

NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition

8 minutes ago
Thai woman jailed 4 years for fatal assault on husband&#8217;s alleged mistress | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman jailed 4 years for fatal assault on husband’s alleged mistress

34 minutes ago
British man arrested for illegally running tour company in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

British man arrested for illegally running tour company in Thailand

43 minutes ago
19 Indian nationals arrested in Pattaya for illegally selling sex products online | Thaiger Pattaya News

19 Indian nationals arrested in Pattaya for illegally selling sex products online

1 hour ago
Impostor monk busted in Ang Thong for drugs and donation scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Impostor monk busted in Ang Thong for drugs and donation scam

1 hour ago
Bangkok crowned world’s most visited city in 2025 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok crowned world’s most visited city in 2025

2 hours ago
Uzbek woman wanted for human trafficking arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Uzbek woman wanted for human trafficking arrested in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Thai court rules banks must prove credit card fraud, not customers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai court rules banks must prove credit card fraud, not customers

3 hours ago
Dutch man denies trafficking tiger handed to his foundation from Myanmar | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man denies trafficking tiger handed to his foundation from Myanmar

3 hours ago
Comedians assaulted in Bangkok amid feud with ex-club owner | Thaiger Crime News

Comedians assaulted in Bangkok amid feud with ex-club owner

3 hours ago
Phuket van driver strikes foreign woman with bottle over rubbish dispute | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver strikes foreign woman with bottle over rubbish dispute

5 hours ago
139 arrested in year-end immigration sweep in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

139 arrested in year-end immigration sweep in Nakhon Pathom

6 hours ago
Thai fisherman finds headless body in marshland in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai fisherman finds headless body in marshland in Bangkok

6 hours ago
New alcohol rule: vendors banned from serving intoxicated customers | Thaiger Thailand News

New alcohol rule: vendors banned from serving intoxicated customers

7 hours ago
Phuket Tourist Police help British woman in mental health crisis | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Tourist Police help British woman in mental health crisis

23 hours ago
Thai karate coach dies in crash hours after SEA Games success | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai karate coach dies in crash hours after SEA Games success

23 hours ago
Army raids border warehouse and seizes cash and gold from Thai-Cambodia couple | Thaiger Thailand News

Army raids border warehouse and seizes cash and gold from Thai-Cambodia couple

24 hours ago
Rare big cats return to spotlight in Thai national park | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare big cats return to spotlight in Thai national park

24 hours ago
Dutch motorcyclist killed after crashing into parked pickup in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch motorcyclist killed after crashing into parked pickup in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Man turns himself in after high-speed police chase in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Man turns himself in after high-speed police chase in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
Anwar confirms ASEAN meeting on Thai-Cambodian conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Anwar confirms ASEAN meeting on Thai-Cambodian conflict

1 day ago
Bridge collapses on truck and pickup in Samut Prakan, killing one | Thaiger Thailand News

Bridge collapses on truck and pickup in Samut Prakan, killing one

1 day ago
Embassy supports Thai woman suing South Korean ex over boiling water attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Embassy supports Thai woman suing South Korean ex over boiling water attack

1 day ago
Three Cambodian youths arrested after explosive stunt in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Cambodian youths arrested after explosive stunt in Rayong

1 day ago
EventsPress Room
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: December 19, 2025, 4:46 PM
68 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.