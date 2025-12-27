Thailand and Cambodia sign 72-hour ceasefire agreement

Thailand and Cambodia have signed a joint statement agreeing to a 72-hour ceasefire following talks under the General Border Committee (GBC), in line with the Kuala Lumpur agreement. The truce is linked to the proposed release of 18 Cambodian soldiers currently detained by Thailand, with ASEAN observers present at the meeting.

At 10am on December 27, Defense Minister Gen Natthaphol Nakpanich arrived at the Ban Phak Kad permanent border checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province, to attend the Thai–Cambodian GBC meeting.

Cambodia was represented by Defense Minister Gen Tea Seha, along with the GBC secretariat. The Thai delegation included Lt Gen Natthapong Prawkaew, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Armed Forces. Cambodia’s delegation also included Maj Gen Yem Boraden, Deputy Head of the Cambodian Defense Ministry Office. The meeting lasted around 30 minutes.

Following the talks, both sides signed a joint statement confirming a ceasefire and outlining future cooperation, based on the Kuala Lumpur Joint Agreement signed on October 26, 2025.

Cambodia formally proposed a 72-hour halt in hostilities in exchange for Thailand’s consideration of releasing 18 Cambodian soldiers captured during earlier clashes. The proposal had been discussed in advance at the GBC secretariat level.

A delegation of ASEAN military observers, led by Brig Gen Samsul Rizal bin Musa, Malaysia’s Military Attaché to Thailand and head of the observer mission, attended and monitored the proceedings.

Source: Khaosod