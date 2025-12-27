Thailand and Cambodia sign 72-hour ceasefire agreement

Thailand and Cambodia agree to a temporary truce under the Kuala Lumpur framework, with ASEAN observers present.

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 27, 2025, 12:00 PM
172 1 minute read
Thailand and Cambodia sign 72-hour ceasefire agreement | Thaiger

Thailand and Cambodia have signed a joint statement agreeing to a 72-hour ceasefire following talks under the General Border Committee (GBC), in line with the Kuala Lumpur agreement. The truce is linked to the proposed release of 18 Cambodian soldiers currently detained by Thailand, with ASEAN observers present at the meeting.

At 10am on December 27, Defense Minister Gen Natthaphol Nakpanich arrived at the Ban Phak Kad permanent border checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province, to attend the Thai–Cambodian GBC meeting.

Cambodia was represented by Defense Minister Gen Tea Seha, along with the GBC secretariat. The Thai delegation included Lt Gen Natthapong Prawkaew, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Armed Forces. Cambodia’s delegation also included Maj Gen Yem Boraden, Deputy Head of the Cambodian Defense Ministry Office. The meeting lasted around 30 minutes.

Following the talks, both sides signed a joint statement confirming a ceasefire and outlining future cooperation, based on the Kuala Lumpur Joint Agreement signed on October 26, 2025.

Cambodia formally proposed a 72-hour halt in hostilities in exchange for Thailand’s consideration of releasing 18 Cambodian soldiers captured during earlier clashes. The proposal had been discussed in advance at the GBC secretariat level.

A delegation of ASEAN military observers, led by Brig Gen Samsul Rizal bin Musa, Malaysia’s Military Attaché to Thailand and head of the observer mission, attended and monitored the proceedings.

Source: Khaosod

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Rare flat-headed cat spotted in Thailand after 29 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare flat-headed cat spotted in Thailand after 29 years

12 seconds ago
Thailand and Cambodia sign 72-hour ceasefire agreement | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia sign 72-hour ceasefire agreement

2 hours ago
Three soldiers killed at Ban Nong Chan returned to Chakraphong Camp Hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Three soldiers killed at Ban Nong Chan returned to Chakraphong Camp Hospital

2 hours ago
Truck driver falls asleep, kills four in motorway crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck driver falls asleep, kills four in motorway crash

3 hours ago
Tragic fall claims young tourist&#8217;s life at Doi Jawale, Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragic fall claims young tourist’s life at Doi Jawale, Tak

21 hours ago
Three people rescued from broken lift in Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Three people rescued from broken lift in Pattaya hotel

22 hours ago
‘Grab’ driver demands extra fare over traffic jam | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Grab’ driver demands extra fare over traffic jam

22 hours ago
Thai Pakdee Party plans to cancel 1,000 and 500 baht banknotes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Pakdee Party plans to cancel 1,000 and 500 baht banknotes

24 hours ago
Chumphon woman arrested for using meth with child beside her | Thaiger Thailand News

Chumphon woman arrested for using meth with child beside her

1 day ago
Police called after Japanese man disrupts Udon Thani temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Police called after Japanese man disrupts Udon Thani temple

1 day ago
Lions rescued from illegal casino arrives at Ratchaburi sanctuary | Thaiger Thailand News

Lions rescued from illegal casino arrives at Ratchaburi sanctuary

1 day ago
Famous Psychic apologizes for border panic, Begs for second chance | Thaiger Bangkok News

Famous Psychic apologizes for border panic, Begs for second chance

2 days ago
Former monk arrested after shooting and kidnapping woman in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Former monk arrested after shooting and kidnapping woman in Kanchanaburi

2 days ago
India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border | Thaiger Bangkok News

India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border

2 days ago
Thai woman jailed for cannabis in Taiwan seeks urgent deportation due to heart condition | Thaiger Cannabis

Thai woman jailed for cannabis in Taiwan seeks urgent deportation due to heart condition

2 days ago
‘She said she was single’: Pattaya man says lie leads to assault and false theft accusation | Thaiger Pattaya News

‘She said she was single’: Pattaya man says lie leads to assault and false theft accusation

2 days ago
German man reports Pattaya hair regrowth scam after paying 22,000 baht | Thaiger Pattaya News

German man reports Pattaya hair regrowth scam after paying 22,000 baht

2 days ago
Thai man opens fire while fleeing arrest, injuring police and teenage girl | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man opens fire while fleeing arrest, injuring police and teenage girl

2 days ago
German loses 22,000 baht to Miracle hair regrowth scam on Pattaya beach road | Thaiger Pattaya News

German loses 22,000 baht to Miracle hair regrowth scam on Pattaya beach road

2 days ago
Thai woman conspires with employee to murder her German husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman conspires with employee to murder her German husband

2 days ago
Alphard driver arrested on Koh Chang after fatal expressway shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Alphard driver arrested on Koh Chang after fatal expressway shooting

2 days ago
Thailand sees influx of foreign investment as baht strengthens | Thaiger Business News

Thailand sees influx of foreign investment as baht strengthens

2 days ago
Elderly truck driver found dead behind wheels in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly truck driver found dead behind wheels in Samut Prakan

3 days ago
Russian couple fined after public sex on camping chairs in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian couple fined after public sex on camping chairs in Pattaya

3 days ago
Bangkok launches late-night operation to regulate homeless areas | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok launches late-night operation to regulate homeless areas

3 days ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 27, 2025, 12:00 PM
172 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.