Foreign man cheats eating challenge in Bangkok for 20,000-baht prize

Published: December 19, 2025, 5:01 PM
Photo via Facebook/ Gold Curry Bangkok

A well-known curry restaurant in Bangkok exposed a foreign customer for cheating in an eating challenge to claim a cash reward of 20,000 baht.

Gold Curry, is a popular restaurant which is famous for its Japanese-style rice curry served in large portions and also its eating challenges. The restaurant offers free meals, vouchers, and cash prizes for customers who can finish massive portions of curry within set time limits.

There are five different challenges available including:

  • Free meal challenge: Finish a two-kilogramme rice curry within 15 minutes
  • Voucher challenge: Finish a four-kilogramme rice curry within 30 minutes to receive a voucher for 30 curry dishes
  • 10,000-baht challenge: Finish a six-kilogramme rice curry within 30 minutes
  • 20,000-baht challenge: Finish an eight-kilogramme rice curry within 45 minutes
  • 40,000-baht challenge: Finish a 10-kilogramme rice curry within one hour
Photo via Facebook/ Gold Curry Bangkok

On December 12, Gold Curry’s official Facebook page shared photos congratulating a foreign man who successfully completed the eight-kilogramme challenge within 40 minutes. The images showed restaurant staff presenting the man with the 20,000-baht cash reward immediately after he finished the dish.

However, the restaurant later announced yesterday, December 18, that the foreign customer was caught cheating during the contest. The restaurant reviewed CCTV footage following internal concerns and discovered suspicious behaviour.

Photo via Facebook/ Gold Curry Bangkok

The restaurant also shared clips from the CCTV footage in the comment section of its Facebook post as evidence.

In the video, the man can be seen eating the curry with his hands while repeatedly glancing around. At several moments, he was observed grabbing portions of rice and quickly placing them into his trouser pockets.

Foreigner cheating at restaurant in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Gold Curry Bangkok

The restaurant said he repeated the act multiple times, allowing him to finish the dish with five minutes remaining.

Gold Curry warned other restaurants, particularly those that host eating challenges, to remain cautious of this foreigner. However, the restaurant did not confirm whether it plans to take legal action or demand the return of the prize money.

Published: December 19, 2025, 5:01 PM
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.