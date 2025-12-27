Why “Boycott Thailand” is trending on social media

Viral video of Hindu statue demolition near Thai–Cambodian border sparks backlash and calls for tourism boycott

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 27, 2025, 4:45 PM
Why "Boycott Thailand" is trending on social media

A social media backlash has erupted after a video showing the partial demolition of a Hindu deity statue near the Thai–Cambodian border went viral, triggering calls to boycott Thailand among some Indian social media users.

The footage, widely shared across X and Instagram, appears to show heavy machinery damaging a statue of Lord Vishnu located near the border area between Thailand and Cambodia. The statue, reportedly constructed in 2014, is said to be located in Cambodia’s An Ses area, roughly 100 meters from the Thai border, according to Indian media reports.

Following the video’s spread, hashtags such as “Boycott Thailand” and “Boycott Pattaya” began trending online. Several users accused Thailand of disrespecting Hindu religious beliefs and called on Indian tourists to reconsider travel plans to the country.

Posts circulating online urged followers to cancel bookings and pressure Thailand economically, framing the incident as an attack on Hindu heritage. Some messages also linked the controversy to broader regional tensions along the Thai–Cambodian border.

As the reaction intensified, Thai authorities issued a clarification through the Thai–Cambodian border press center. Officials stated that the actions shown in the video were not intended to target religious symbols or beliefs.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out for area management and security purposes and was not meant to show disrespect toward any faith or sacred entity. Authorities expressed regret for any misunderstanding or discomfort caused by the images.

Thai officials also said the statue had been constructed on disputed land, prompting intervention within Thailand’s claimed jurisdiction. The government emphasized that the matter should not be interpreted as a religious issue.

Cambodian authorities, however, rejected that explanation. A spokesperson for the Preah Vihear authorities told local media that Cambodia condemns the destruction of statues and temples revered by both Buddhists and Hindus. Cambodian officials maintained that the statue was located within Cambodian territory and held cultural significance for multiple religious communities.

The incident comes amid heightened sensitivity along the Thai–Cambodian border, where longstanding territorial disputes continue to affect bilateral relations. While no official travel advisories have been issued, the online backlash highlights how rapidly regional disputes can escalate into international public reactions through social media.

At the time of reporting, Thai tourism authorities had not commented on any potential impact on travel from India. Source Times of India.

Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.