King grants General rank to Lt Gen Boonsin, awards royal decorations to 15 special guards

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 28, 2025, 3:43 PM
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklao Chao Khun has graciously conferred the military rank of General upon Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, along with granting royal decorations to 15 Special Royal Guards officers, according to a royal decree issued on December 28.

The announcement was made through an official royal command, detailing the promotion and decorations awarded in recognition of loyalty, service, and duties carried out in support of the monarchy. The decree applies to officers serving under the Special Royal Guards unit, which operates directly under royal authority.

Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang was promoted to the rank of General as a special royal appointment. The promotion takes effect immediately and reflects His Majesty’s confidence in the officer’s service record and commitment to duty. The royal order specifies that the promotion was granted as a special case, underscoring its significance within the military hierarchy. Photo via Bangkok Post

In addition to the promotion, His Majesty also bestowed royal decorations upon 15 officers serving in the Special Royal Guards. These decorations are awarded to personnel who have demonstrated exemplary conduct, dedication, and service in safeguarding royal institutions and performing assigned responsibilities with distinction.

Royal promotions and decorations are traditionally granted following careful consideration and are regarded as high honors within the Thai armed forces. Officers receiving such recognition are expected to continue upholding the highest standards of discipline, loyalty, and professionalism in their service.

The royal decree was published on December 28, 2025, and formally communicated to the relevant military and government authorities for implementation. Source Khaosod.

