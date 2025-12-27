Thai army reports heavy clashes in Sisaket as border tensions stay high

The 2nd Army Region says fighting continued across several border areas on December 26, with Sisaket seeing the most intense exchanges. Thai forces say all key positions remain under their control.

Published: December 27, 2025, 9:55 AM
The 2nd Army Region has released its latest summary of fighting along the Thai-Cambodian border, saying tensions remained high on December 26, particularly in Sisaket province, where heavy exchanges of fire were reported throughout the day.

According to the army, clashes were concentrated across multiple points along the border, but Thai forces retained control of all strategic areas.

In Ubon Ratchathani province, Thai troops have been deployed along the full length of the border in the Chong Bok and Chong An Ma areas. The army said it is reinforcing defensive positions, accelerating the construction of fortifications, and clearing Cambodian bunkers to stabilize the area.

Sisaket province saw the most intense fighting. Along the Sam Tae–Don Tual–Phu Phi–Sattasom–Phnom Prasitthiso–Chong Ta Thao route, Cambodian forces repeatedly used supporting fire. Thai units responded with artillery and drone strikes. No large-scale ground assault was detected, but the army said a convoy of five Cambodian vehicles was identified and destroyed in the evening.

The Pha Mor E Daeng–Huai Ta Maria area was another major flashpoint. Artillery exchanges continued from early morning through the evening. Cambodian forces reportedly fired BM-21 multiple rocket launchers, while Thai artillery targeted and destroyed supporting weapon positions. Some Thai personnel were injured by shrapnel, though the army said the area remained secure.

In the Phum Makheua–Chong Don Aow–Phlayan Yao–Phlayan Hin Paet Kon area, Cambodian BM-21 rockets were detected before Thai forces carried out drone strikes on identified targets. No significant activity was reported in the Chong Sangam sector.

Along the Surin province border, Thai forces continued troop deployments and security reinforcement. Artillery was used periodically to suppress military targets. Cambodian tanks, BM-21 rockets, and drone activity were reported, though no close-range assault on the Ta Muen Thom area was observed. Thai forces said the area remained under control despite ongoing small-arms fire.

Clashes were also reported at the Sae Takoo border crossing in Buriram province during the morning. Thai forces used supporting fire to deter Cambodian positions, with return fire detected shortly afterward.

The army added that rockets and bullets fired by Cambodian forces were found in residential areas in Sisaket and Surin provinces. Officials are assessing damage and monitoring civilian safety.

The 2nd Army Region said fighting continued overnight into the morning, with Cambodian forces repeatedly using BM-21 rocket systems. Thai forces responded with artillery and air operations aimed at destroying military targets and disrupting supply routes.

original source: Khaosod

