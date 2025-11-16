Chinese fake tour guide arrested after 1,043-day overstay

Tourist Police arrested a Chinese national in Pattaya for working illegally as a tour guide while overstaying his visa by nearly three years.

Undercover Tourist Police swooped in on a Chinese tour group early on Wednesday, November 12, arresting 30 year old Jinlei (surname withheld), who was caught leading tourists with a fake tour guide licence while overstaying his visa by a staggering 1,043 days.

The arrest was led by Police Colonel Man Rotthong, Chief of Investigation at Tourist Police Headquarters, following a tip-off from a concerned netizen. A post shared on Wednesay to the Facebook page Travel Industry News raised suspicions about the legitimacy of a tour guide ID being used in Pattaya.

Officers quickly launched a surveillance operation and tracked the suspect to a hotel on Phratamnak Hill. At dawn on November 13, police intercepted the group in the Na Jomtien area, where Jinlei was found leading Chinese tourists.

Investigators confirmed that Jinlei entered Thailand on July 17, 2022, and was legally permitted to stay until January 5, 2023. However, he failed to leave the country and instead began working illegally as a tour guide, organising and leading groups without any proper authorisation, reported The Pattaya News.

He was immediately detained and charged with three offences:

Overstaying his visa by 1,043 days Working without a valid permit Engaging in unauthorised employment

Jinlei was taken to Na Jomtien Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The crackdown follows strict national orders from Police General Kittirat Panpetch, National Police Chief, and Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phueak-am, Commander of the Tourist Police, aimed at stamping out illegal foreign workers and safeguarding the integrity of Thailand’s tourism industry.

Police reminded the public that they play a crucial role in protecting the country’s tourism reputation. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activities 24/7 through the Tourist Police hotline 1155 or via the official Facebook page Thailand Tourist Police, under the motto “Travel with Confidence, Travel with Safety.”